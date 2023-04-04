BitKeep's User Count Exceeds 10 Million, Sets Sights On Expanding Product Suite

/EIN News/ -- Singapore City, Singapore, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Web3 multi-chain decentralized wallet solution BitKeep announced that its total user count has exceeded 10 million as of April 2023. BitKeep will rebrand Bitget Wallet following a $30 million investment last week at a $300 million valuation from the namesake cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.





Following the investment, BitKeep has stated that it will continue to function as an independent entity both operationally and structurally. It will focus on building up its ecosystem as well as independent tokenomics while protecting the rights and interests of existing BitKeepers and BKB holders during the transition process of this strategic repositioning.

March alone saw the non-custodial wallet's new user count spike upwards by 560,000, stoked by several successful campaigns between BitKeep and numerous prominent blockchains such as Arbitrum and Sui. $ARBK, the native token launched in tandem with BitKeep's Arbitrum campaign, for instance, observed a total of 708,800 on-chain transactions and was airdropped to over 100,000 active users who participated in campaign-related tasks and activities. $ARBK could be exchanged by participants of the campaign for $ARB, the official native token of the Arbitrum chain, and ranked first on Arbitrum's new ecosystem popularity chart during the campaign period with 150,000 token-holding addresses and an interaction volume of 330,000.

In the same month, BitKeep NFT Market also both ranked first by trading volume on BNB Chain and by number of active wallets on Polygon, and reported $28,000 in daily transaction volume on Arbitrum - second only to OpenSea. Additionally, BitKeep also placed amongst the list of recommended wallets supported by DappRadar, allowing users to easily connect to the leading Web3 DApp distribution platform from their BitKeep Wallet.

Access to 80 new DApps were also added on to BitKeep's integrated DApp browser in March, with the likes of Maverick Protocol, Defina, TinyTap, Pyme, Sociogram, and many more. Its latest V7.3.2 update will also allow users to track wallet transactions and balances without having to import any private keys through its "Watch Wallet" feature. Further, the update introduced support for hardware wallet solution Keystone, allowing users to manage their accounts in an even more secure manner.

True to its vision to serve as the ultimate portal into Web3, BitKeep will also continue making headway for its Swap function, introducing new cross-chain support for Optimism and Conflux eSpace, as well as DEX aggregation support from Swappi, Camelot, and WOO Network.

Moving forward into the rest of 2023, BitKeep has set its sights on enriching its suite of product offerings and will be looking to delve into the realms of MPC (multi-party computation) and AA (account abstraction). It is also developing features related to Web3 DID (decentralized identity) and is in the process of supporting the ZK-Rollup ecosystem, providing users with seamless access to everything they would need as they explore the frontiers of Web3.

BitKeep is a decentralized multi-chain digital wallet that provides an all-in-one solution for a comprehensive portfolio of services, including an integrated NFT Marketplace, wallet function, swap services, DApp Browser, and Launchpad. It offers reliable and secure asset management and trading services to more than 10 million users worldwide, covering 168 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is the top-rated wallet on Google Play globally, surpassing Metamask. BitKeep currently supports over 255,400 types of cryptocurrencies across over 90 chains, including major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Solana.

