The Retail Market Size Is Expected To Grow At An Annual Rate Of More Than 7% Through 2023 – 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Retail Global Market Report 2023

The global retail market size grew from $26,178.7 billion in 2022 to $28,344.5 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The retail market value is expected to grow to $37,665.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%.



Many retailers are implementing a strong and cohesive data analytics management strategy. This technology is being used to improve supply chain efficiency, streamline operations in order to engage customers and foster loyalty. Most retail operations now rely heavily on data. With the rapid growth of retail data and the availability of data-analysis technologies, retailers will find it easier to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers. This is expected to drive the market in the future.

Major companies in the market include Walmart Inc., Sinopec Limited, Amazon.com Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, CVS Health Corporation, Costco Wholesale Corp, The Kroger Co, McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and JD.com Inc.

Drones are increasingly being used in the retail and e-commerce industries to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is a remotely controlled or self-flying unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with software-controlled flight plans in its systems. Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to save money while also getting their products to customers faster than traditional delivery methods. Amazon, for example, has been investing in Prime Air drone deliveries, which claim to be completed in 30 minutes. Amazon has begun drone delivery trials in the United Kingdom but is still awaiting regulatory approval in the United States.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the retail market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the retail market. The regions covered in the retail market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global retail market research is segmented By Type into Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers, Food And Beverage Stores, Gasoline Stations, Miscellaneous Store Retailers, Cosmetics And Personal Care Stores, Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores, Electronics And Appliance Stores, Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores, Department Stores And Other General Merchandise Stores, Ecommerce And Other Non-Store Retailers, Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers, Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores; By Ownership into Retail Chain, Independent Retailer; By Distribution Channel into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels.

