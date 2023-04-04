Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market is Expected to Reach USD 23,585 Million By 2030, with a CAGR 4.30% 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market By Materials (Polyvinyl Chloride, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polypropylene And Polyethylene), Gases (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, And Others), Application And Region – 2030

The MRFR analysis reports predict that the “ Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Research Report, By Application, Region, Gases, And Material - Forecast Till 2030”, the global market for Modified atmospheric packaging, is predicted to showcase considerable development over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 with a strong development rate of approximately 4.30%. The reports further anticipate the market to acquire a valuation of around USD 23,585 million by the end of 2030.

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) increases the shelf life of fresh food products. The technology substitutes the atmospheric air inside a package with a protective gas mix. The gas assists in guaranteeing that the product stays fresh for a longer time. The modified atmosphere enables fresh and minimally processed packed food products to retain their textural, nutritional, and visual appeal. These are the kinds of packages protecting the product from surrounding elements. Several external factors can cause harm to a product. Passive control and modifying features of the atmospheric packaging keep the product safe. Using several films and high-end materials in the packaging assists in reaching this result. The global market for modified atmospheric packaging has recently displayed massive development. The main parameter supporting the market's development is the growing focus on the rising quality parameters of this packaging by the key players across the market worldwide.

Furthermore, the performance of the key market vendors also acts as a crucial parameter backing the development of the market. Moreover, governmental regulation makes providing hygiene packages for commercial products necessary. All these aspects conclusively boost-up the growth and supply of this market.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 23,585 million CAGR 4.30% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Gases and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for wrapped food



Implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act by the government



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for modified atmospheric packaging has recently displayed massive development. The main parameter supporting the market's development is the growing focus on the rising quality parameters of this packaging by the key players across the market worldwide. Furthermore, the performance of the key market vendors also acts as a crucial parameter backing the development of the market. Moreover, governmental regulation makes providing hygiene packages for commercial products necessary. All these aspects conclusively boost-up the growth and supply of this market.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may impede the market's growth. The primary parameters restricting the market's growth are the stringent environmental legislation and the high development cost.



COVID-19 Impact

Global industrial activities and business operations experienced a major setback given to the rise of the global health crisis in the form of COVID-19. The pandemic affected public health across nearly 225 countries, along with all industrial operations. All these situations led to the imposition of full or partial lockdowns across most regions worldwide. Subsequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for construction activities during the pandemic and the halt of most industrial operations, the modified atmospheric packaging market experienced many sudden & unexpected issues throughout the pandemic. On the contrary, now that the majority of the globe is being rapidly vaccinated and industrial operations are returning to normal, the market is predicted to witness a considerable expansion and recovery in revenue generation over the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

Among all the materials, the ethylene Vinyl alcohol segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for modified atmospheric packaging over the assessment period. It provides brilliant gas barrier properties while retaining good processability.

Among all the application areas, the bakery & confectionery segment is predicted to hold the leading position across the global market for modified atmospheric packaging over the coming years, given the high quantity of bread-based products.

Among all the gases, the CO2 segment will likely dominate the global market for modified atmospheric packaging over the coming years, given the increased durability of perishable food.



Regional Analysis

The global market for modified atmospheric packaging is analyzed across five main geographies: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR analysis reports suggest that the North American region is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for modified atmospheric packaging over the assessment era.

The European regional market for modified atmospheric packaging is predicted to expand considerably over the coming years owing to the high production and export of pork and need for proper meat packaging.

The Asia-Pacific regional market for modified atmospheric packaging will likely show the maximum growth rate over the assessment period, given factors such as the rapid growth in the packaging business, high disposable income, and growing urban population.

