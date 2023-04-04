DEADLINE ALERT for KRNT, ISPO, ALCO, and CTLT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 – July 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s digital printing business was beset by significant quality control problems and deficient customer service; (ii) as a result, Kornit was more vulnerable to pressure from competitors than it had represented and lacked the competitive advantages it touted to investors; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Kornit lost market share to competitors, which led to a decline in the Company’s revenues, as Kornit’s dissatisfied customers sought out alternative options for their digital printing needs.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)

Class Period: May 11, 2022 – December 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 17, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s financial statements for first and second quarter 2022 could no longer be relied upon; (2) that these financial statements incorrectly applied accounting standards related to the assessment of right-of-use assets and liabilities, resulting in an understatement of both right-of-use assets and total lease liabilities of approximately 9% for each of those periods; (3) the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements due to failure to file its third quarter 2022 quarterly report; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO)

Class Period: February 4, 2021 – December 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (3) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (4) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)

Class Period: August 30, 2021 – October 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2023

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Catalent materially overstated its revenue and earnings by prematurely recognizing revenue in violation of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles; (2) Catalent had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (3) Catalent falsely represented demand for its products while it knowingly sold more product to its direct customers than could be sold to healthcare providers and end consumers; (4) Catalent disregarded regulatory rules at key production facilities in order to rapidly produce excess inventory that was used to pad the Companys financial results through premature revenue recognition in violation of GAAP and/or stuffing its direct customers with this excess inventory; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

