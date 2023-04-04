Green Data Center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Green Data Center 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Green Data Center and Forecasts Market Segment by Size, (Small and Medium-sized Data Centers, Large Data Centers) Market Segment by Component, (Design and Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Maintenance and Support) Market Segment by Technology, (Direct Liquid Cooling, Close‐Coupled Refrigerant Cooling, Free Cooling/Hardening, Other Technology) Market Segment by System ( Software Power Management , Energy‐aware Workload Allocation , Dynamic Provisioning , Energy‐aware Networking , Other Systems) Market Segment by Vertical, (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Other Verticals) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global green data center market was valued at US$52.10 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Data Center Operators Are Looking for Ways to Reduce Their Energy Consumption and Costs

With energy costs rising, data center operators are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption and costs. One solution is to implement energy-efficient technologies, such as server virtualization, air-side and water-side economizers, and high-efficiency power supplies.

Another solution is to use renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power to power data centers. This approach not only reduces energy costs but also reduces carbon emissions, making it an attractive option for data center operators who are looking to reduce their environmental impact.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/green-data-centre-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Green Data Center Market?

Overall, the impact of COVID-19 on the green data center market has been mixed, with both positive and negative effects. However, the long-term trend towards sustainable technology solutions is expected to continue, driving the demand for green data centers in the future.Internet traffic has significantly increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly as a result of the numerous lockdowns that have been put in place by governments to lower infection rates. Millions of individuals now work from home and utilise the internet for social and recreational purposes in addition to making purchases of products and services. Before the outbreak, the digital economy was already well on its way, but COVID-19 has accelerated its growth.

Given that data centres have developed into an essential component of social infrastructure, the stress placed on data centres and fibre networks highlights how important it is for data centre operators to provide robust facilities. Developers are working quickly to establish more facilities in response to the rising demand. At the start of the outbreak, there were concerns that COVID-19 might have a long-lasting impact on worldwide supply networks. Since supply chains have shown to be robust and the negative impact on the construction of data centres was only transient, this hasn't happened yet.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 292-page report provides 147 tables and 187 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global green data center market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Green Data Center. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including system, component, technology, size, vertical, , and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing green data center market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Environmental Concerns Around the World

Growing awareness of the environmental impact of data centers, including their high energy consumption and carbon emissions, is driving demand for green data centers. There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of data centers, as their energy consumption and carbon emissions have increased significantly in recent years. According to a report by the International Energy Agency, data centers consume about 1% of the world's electricity, and their carbon emissions are expected to exceed those of the airline industry by 2025.

This growing awareness has led to increased demand for sustainable technology solutions, including green data centers. Green data centers use renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, and use energy-efficient technologies to reduce their energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Increasing Number of Environmental Regulations Around the World

Environmental Regulations: One major market driver for green data centers is the increasing number of environmental regulations around the world. Governments are becoming more concerned about the environmental impact of data centers, especially their energy consumption and carbon emissions. As a result, organizations are under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint, and green data centers are seen as a viable solution.

Governments around the world are implementing regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, which is driving the adoption of green data centers. Regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions are driving the adoption of green data centers. Governments around the world are implementing policies and regulations that encourage the development of sustainable technology solutions, including green data centers.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/green-data-centre-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Green Data Centers Are Attracting Commercial Real Estate Investment

While the need for data centres is rising due to the global demand for cloud and Internet services, it is also having a detrimental influence on the environment. As a result, there has been a surge in green or energy-efficient data centres. The analysis predicted that by 2025, data centres would have a footprint of 5.5% of the global value and consume 33% of the world's electricity production, more than double that of smartphones.

Due to the increasing demand for speedier connection and data storage on a worldwide scale, commercial real estate investors are becoming increasingly interested in data centres. Publicly listed REITs, who are still optimistic about the future of this non-traditional real estate asset class, are showing increasing interest in data centres as they have shown a potential to generate higher returns in important regions than other real estate acquisitions. As owners and operators want to reduce energy costs while lowering their carbon impact, these two reasons together are fostering innovation in the industry.

Growing Demand for Cloud Computing

Growing Demand for Cloud Computing: The increasing demand for cloud computing services is one of the biggest opportunities for green data centers. As more organizations move their IT infrastructure to the cloud, the demand for data centers is expected to grow significantly. Green data centers can meet this demand while also offering energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the green data center market are Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Green Revolution Cooling, Midas Green Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Dell Inc., Asetek A/S, Lenovo Group Limited, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

26 Sept 2022, Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital energy management and automation, collaborated with Total Power Solutions, one of its Elite Partners, to design and deliver a new, high efficiency cooling system to help reduce the PUE of University College Dublin's (UCD) main production data centre. UCD's data centre was originally designed to house high performance computing (HPC) clusters and serve as a research platform on its university campus.

22 March 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has received contract from BMW Group, the world's leading premium automobile and motorcycle manufacturer for HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to streamline and unify data management across its global locations and the cloud. HPE will provide cloud services for big data, backup, recovery, and compliant archiving as part of the agreement, allowing BMW Group to manage distributed data on a single platform with a globally consistent cloud experience.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the IT sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: