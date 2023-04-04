NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES GENESEE COUNTY AWARDED $841,580 IN STATE MATCHING FUNDS AS A RESULT OF TAXPAYER SAVINGS ACHIEVED IN 2021

The New York Department of State today announced that Genesee County will receive $841,580 in state matching funds as a result of taxpayer savings achieved in 2021. The funding is provided through the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, which provides a one-time match of taxpayer savings achieved in the first year of implementation of new shared services projects.

“New York’s counties and municipalities work hard to identify new and creative ways to cut costs and save taxpayer dollars,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The savings achieved through Genesee County’s Shared Services plan is proof that working together to create efficiencies in local government can deliver positive results for residents for years to come.”

As part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), Genesee County created a 2020 Shared Services Plan that identified ways to consolidate services and save taxpayer money through government efficiencies in services and community programs. Genesee County’s plan included a proposal to partner with Capital Region BOCES Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition to receive group purchasing discounts on pharmacy benefits. This partnership allows the county and municipalities to reduce spending associated with administering employee benefit plans and save taxpayer dollars, while also reducing prescription drug costs for employees. Genesee County achieved $841,580 in taxpayer savings in 2021 as a result of this partnership.

The Capital Region BOCES Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition is a self-insured prescription drug program that was initially developed with a $400,000 grant from the Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency program. The program is designed to comport with nearly any health insurance plan and benefit structure that a municipality may have, allowing municipalities to maintain their current pharmacy plan, governance and autonomy while achieving cost savings through large-scale group purchasing discounts.

Senator George Borrello said, “As public servants, we have a responsibility to be careful stewards of public resources. Genesee County leads by example. The Genesee County Shared Services Plan not only saved local taxpayers more $841,580, it garnered a dollar-for-dollar state match, which will further benefit the community. I want to thank everyone in Genesee County government and their partners for launching this County-Wide Shared Services Initiative and Gov. Hochul and New York State for supporting this important program.”

Assemblyman Steve Hawley said, "I'm thrilled to see Genesee County will be the beneficiaries of the previously-implemented savings program to such a spectacular degree. This package of nearly $842,000 will go a long way in ensuring more people can afford the medication they need. I want to congratulate Genesee County residents, and thank the New York Department of State for their contributions to the fund and their support of New Yorkers."

Genesee County Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein said, “Genesee County, NY is pleased to participate in New York State’s CWSSI program. Joining the Capital Region BOCES pharmacy purchasing coalition demonstrated the power of combining forces with other municipal entities, helping to reduce program expenditures. Initiatives, such as this, are win-wins for taxpayers, program users, and are a hallmark of the creativity employed in Genesee County. We appreciate the award of $841,580.62 as we engage in more Shared Services for the benefit of our property taxpayers.”

About The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative Program

The County-Wide Shared Service Initiative (CWSSI) program generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state. Over the last five years, the CWSSI program has supported over 100 shared services projects in 30 counties, generating nearly $36 million in savings to local governments and taxpayers. CWSSI expands on New York State’s ongoing commitment to reduce property taxes and modernize local government services by fostering new shared services and enhancing the existing collaborations already in place.

Guidance documents regarding the CWSSI and state match application process, as well as past CWSSI plans, are available here.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments. For more information on CWSSI or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.

