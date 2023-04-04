New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review to Meet Tuesday; April 11th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE HUDSON VALLEY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday; April 11th, 2023, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:

Cortlandt Town Hall

1 Heady Street

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

WHO: Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board WHEN: Tuesday; April 11th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.

Join meeting

More ways to join:

Join from the meeting link

https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m868e0aa2e48dd3d0085c1b7754d682ca



Join by meeting number

Meeting number (access code): 161 719 6077

Meeting password: yUJtFkMW737

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

+1-518-549-0500,,1617196077## US (English Menu)

Join by phone

+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)

Join from a video system or application

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

If you are a host, click here and login site to view host information.

Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.