New York State Department of State Long Island Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; April 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,304 in the last 365 days.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING OF THE
NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE
LONG ISLAND REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW
A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE LONG ISLAND REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following locations:
Perry B. Duryea Jr. State Office Building
250 Veterans Memorial Highway
Rooms 2 & 3
Hauppauge, NY 11788
New York State Department of State
One Commerce Plaza
99 Washington Avenue, Conference Room 505
Albany, NY 12210
The public has the right to attend the meeting at the locations noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Long Island Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
|
WHO:
|
Long Island Regional Board of Review
|
WHAT:
|
Monthly Meeting of the Board
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday; April 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.
Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132
###