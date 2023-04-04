Green Tea Market Statistics and Information is projected to reach $29.3 billion by 2030 | AMR

Growing demand for healthy and plant-based drinks among young population to maintain their health is expected to contribute to the green tea market growth

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Tea Market was valued at $14.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2022 to 2030. Millennials are increasingly turning to green tea as a healthy, organic, and plant-based beverage. Green tea is made from the dried leaves of the Camellia Saneness plant. Green tea is a famous beverage that originated in China and is now enjoyed worldwide. Green tea provides numerous health benefits, including weight loss & maintenance, detoxification, and many others.

Major green tea market participants have started focusing on new product development to meet the rising demand for high-nutrition beverages such match green tea and green tea. In the future, such items are expected to be beneficial to the sector. These factors are anticipated to boost the green tea market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Players Are:

The companies involved in the green tea market are Unilever Plc., Tata Consumer Products ltd., Typhoo Tea, Associated British Foods Plc., The Begilow Tea Company, Tazo Tea Company, Numi Organic Tea, The Republic of Tea, Inc., East West Tea Company LLC., and Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

The global green tea market is segmented on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is sub-segmented into flavored and unflavored. By form, the market is classified into green tea bags, loose green tea leaves, and instant green tea mixes. By distribution channel, the market is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores/specialty stores, and online. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Based on form, the green tea bags segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global green tea market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the convenience offered by green tea bags due to ease in carriage and uniform quantity of green tea in each bag. The report also analyzes the segments including instant green tea mixes and loose green tea leaves.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global green tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, green tea market size, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market.

