Bamboos Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to Reach $99.8 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bamboos Market Outlook:

Bamboos are very versatile forest products and are extensively used for producing various consumer and industrial products. In addition, the increased focus of governments in cultivating bamboos in their respective countries is expected to drive demand for bamboos across different industries.

According to AMR, The bamboos market size was valued at $65.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $99.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Players:
Key companies profiled in the bamboos market forecast report include Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd., BambooVision, Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd., Bamboo Village Company Limited, Dasso Group, EcoPlanet Bamboo, Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Limited, Moso International BV, Simply Bamboo Pty Ltd., and Smith & Fong Company.

Commonly observed species of bamboos are moso bamboos, bambusa vulgaris, and few others. Among these, the bambusa vulgaris segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, owing to surge in demand from various end-user industries. The bamboos market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities and growth of paper and pulp industries. Bamboo-based furniture industries are also positively influencing the bamboos industry. However, increase in popularity of cheaper alternatives to bamboo-based products, such as plastic and metal products, constraints the growth of the market.

Key Segments:

By Species -
Moso bamboo
Bambusa vulgaris
Others

By Application -
Gardening
Furniture
Construction
Industrial
Food

Covid-19 Analysis:

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the bamboos market had to stop their business in countries, such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of bamboo-based products manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of bamboo and bamboo-based products; and has negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced, which is a positive indicator for bamboos market growth.

