Woodworking Tools Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast by 2031 | Business Growth to Reach USD 13.30 Bn

Woodworking Tools Market Research

Woodworking Tools Market Expected to Reach $13.30 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The woodworking tools industry includes revenue generated by sales of woodworking tools through wholesalers, retailers, distributors and e-commerce websites in countries such as China and India. These tools are sold to individual users as well as professionals for personal and commercial & industrial applications.

According to AMR, The woodworking tools market size was valued at $8.95 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Players:
The major players profiled in the global woodworking tools market analysis include, ARAS Corporation, AVEFLOR, Con-Tech International, Custom Manufacturing & Engineering, Custom Manufacturing Corporation, Custom Mfg. Corp., Dassault Systems, DB Custom Manufacturing, DM&E, Hexagon AB, MetalTek, Micro-Mechanics, Monroe Engineering Products, Parametric Technology Corporation Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens AG and Thomas Swan.

Segmentation Based On:

The global woodworking tools market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, operation, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, it is classified into chisels, hammers, saws, pliers & wrenches, drills and others.

By distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. By operation, it is categorized into manual and powered.
By end user, it is segmented into professional and DIY. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Impacting Factors:

The woodworking tools market is majorly driven by sales of woodworking tools to individuals and professionals for new construction and maintenance in construction, automobile, oil & gas and other industries. In addition, the high market price of power tools leads to increase in sales of woodworking tools. However, the power tools manufacturers are developing and launching low-cost power tools in the market, which acts as a restraint to woodworking market.

In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in overall sales of woodworking tools, which in turn hindered the woodworking tools market growth.

However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery is expected to lead to recovery of the market by mid-2021. Further, increase in adoption of DIY culture will increase the sales of woodworking tools and is projected to boost the market during the forecast period.

