Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Top Winning Strategies will Reach at USD 13.3 Billion by 2031

Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Expected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metrology and inspection are important for the management of the semiconductor manufacturing process. Metrology and inspection processes are therefore established at critical points of semiconductor manufacturing process to ensure that a certain yield can be confirmed and maintained. Metrology generally means a method of measuring numbers and volumes, mainly by using metrology equipment. Inspection is a process for detecting any particles or defects in a wafer.

According to AMR, The semiconductor metrology and inspection market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Top Players:

Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V, Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JEOL Ltd., KLA Corporation, Lasertec Corporation, Nova Ltd., Onto Innovation, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Driving Factors:

The advancement of R&D facilities and growth in foundries continue to drive the semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth. The market for consumer electronics is increasing due to rising demand. The industry is also being supplemented by an increase in number of servers and data centers. The most recent advancements in electronic products have resulted in a desire for high performance electronic devices, high functionality, tiny form factor, and low cost. This has boosted the market growth and surged the demand for the 3D sector even further.

Key Points Segments:

By Type -

Wafer inspection system

Mask inspection system

Thin film metrology

Bump inspection

Lead frame inspection

By Technology -

Optical

E-beam

Covid-19 Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted the sales of semiconductor metrology and inspection companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constrained the supply of raw materials of semiconductor metrology and inspection, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of semiconductor metrology and inspection companies.

