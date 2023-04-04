Exults Digital Marketing Agency Returns to 2023 MTMP Spring Conference as an Exhibitor and Sponsor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults Digital Marketing has announced that the company is participating as an exhibitor and sponsor in the bi-annual Mass Torts Made Perfect, LLC, (MTMP) conference. The event is scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Thursday, April 11-13th, 2023, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, where Exults will showcase their digital marketing services including Digital PR, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media, and Website Development. Attendees can visit the Exults team at their booth to discuss digital marketing strategies and schedule an analysis of their firm’s online presence.

Exults’ Founder, President, and CEO, Zach Hoffman, is scheduled to speak on April 11th in Cristal 3, presenting “Digital Marketing and Leveraging Websites for Optimal Lead Generation.” In this event, Hoffman will share his expertise on digital marketing strategies and how websites can be leveraged to generate leads for businesses. It is a part of the seminar's schedule of events, which includes a variety of sessions, speeches, and networking opportunities aimed at providing attendees with insights into the latest developments in mass tort litigation, class action lawsuits, legal innovation, branding and digital marketing strategies, and much more.

Along with exhibiting at the MTMP conference, Exults will also be sponsoring the Wednesday Night Networking Reception & Entertainment where attendees have the opportunity to gather, network, build relationships and partnerships. The dozens of exhibitors share the goal of communicating their unique insight on how law firms and attorneys can grow their businesses and improve their campaign strategies.

MTMP hosts bi-annual conferences in the spring and fall of each year, with a few additional webinars, to achieve its mission of keeping plaintiff lawyers connected.

The MTMP event will be divided into 6 separate content tracks for attendees to follow:

- Mass Tort Projects

- Business of Law

- Nuts & Bolts of Mass Torts

- Class Actions

- Trial Skills in Mass Torts

- Paralegal Skills

The Mass Torts Made Perfect conference is the largest gathering of mass tort attorneys worldwide, with almost 2,000 expected attendees. This event serves as a place for plaintiff attorneys to network and learn about the top mass tort, class action lawsuits, and partner with a variety of vendors serving the industry.

To learn more about MTMP and register for the event, visit mtmp.com or contact them at 8-33-MTMP-NOW (833-686-7669).

About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a results-driven internet marketing agency that provides its clients with the tools and services to meet their unique business goals. Their services include Digital Branding, Digital PR, Project Management Software, Sponsored Search, Website Development, eCommerce Development, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, OLO Partnership (integrations), and Metaverse Development.

Reach out to Exults today if you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital world, sparking meaningful engagement, generating increased sales, and more digital marketing services. Visit Exults online or call 866-999-4736 for more information.