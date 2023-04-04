Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size & Share to Surpass $13.17 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market is valued at USD 4.24 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 13.17 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2028.
Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market Overview
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a class of targeted therapy that combines the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the cytotoxic potency of chemotherapy. ADCs consist of three components: an antibody that specifically targets a tumor antigen, a cytotoxic payload that kills cancer cells, and a linker that covalently attaches the payload to the antibody.
ADCs are a promising new treatment for cancer, and they have been shown to be effective in treating a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and lymphoma. However, ADCs can also cause side effects, such as fatigue, nausea, and vomiting.
The growth of the ADCs market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in technology, and the high efficacy and specificity of ADCs compared to traditional chemotherapy. Additionally, the FDA has approved several ADCs for the treatment of various types of cancer, which has further fueled the growth of the market.
Increasing incidence of cancer: The global incidence of cancer is increasing, and this is driving the demand for new and effective treatments. ADCs are a promising new treatment for cancer, and they are being used to treat a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and lymphoma.
Rising demand for personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is an approach to healthcare that takes into account the individual patient's genetic makeup and other factors. This approach is becoming increasingly popular, and it is driving the demand for new and effective treatments that can be tailored to the individual patient. ADCs are a promising new treatment for cancer, and they can be tailored to the individual patient's cancer.
Technological advancements in the development of ADCs: Technological advancements in the development of ADCs are also driving the growth of the market. These advancements are making it possible to develop more effective and less toxic ADCs.
Top Players in the Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market
The global ADCs market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9 % from 2022 to 2028.
The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer, rising demand for personalized medicine, and technological advancements in the development of ADCs.
The key players in the market include Genentech, Roche, Pfizer, and Amgen.
The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.
The type segment is further sub-segmented into HER2-directed ADCs, EGFR-directed ADCs, CD20-directed ADCs, and others.
The application segment is further sub-segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, and others.
The geography segment is further sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Top Trends in Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCS) Market
Increasing focus on combination therapies: Combination therapies that combine ADCs with other drugs, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, are gaining popularity in the treatment of cancer. These combination therapies have shown promising results in preclinical and clinical studies and are expected to become a major trend in the ADCs market.
Growing use of personalized medicine: With the increasing understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying cancer, there is a growing focus on personalized medicine in the treatment of cancer. ADCs offer a targeted approach that can be tailored to the specific molecular characteristics of an individual patient's tumor, which is expected to drive their adoption in personalized medicine.
Increasing investment in research and development: Major pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and more effective ADCs. This investment is expected to drive innovation and lead to the development of new products that offer better efficacy and safety profiles.
Development of novel payloads and linkers: The development of new payloads and linkers is expected to drive innovation in the ADCs market. Novel payloads, such as DNA-damaging agents and immune modulators, are being developed to enhance the potency and specificity of ADCs. Similarly, new linker chemistries are being developed to improve the stability and pharmacokinetics of ADCs.
Increasing demand for biosimilars: With the increasing adoption of ADCs, there is a growing demand for biosimilars, which are cheaper versions of the original ADCs. Several companies are investing in the development of biosimilars to capitalize on this growing demand.
Growing focus on emerging markets: The ADCs market is expanding beyond traditional markets such as North America and Europe, with increasing demand from emerging markets such as China and India. Companies are investing in these markets to gain a larger market share and capitalize on the growing demand for ADCs.
North America: North America is expected to hold the largest share of the ADCs market, owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region, increasing investment in research and development, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States is the largest market for ADCs in North America, with several major pharmaceutical companies operating in the region.
Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for ADCs, owing to the growing prevalence of cancer in the region, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable regulatory environment. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the major markets for ADCs in Europe.
Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the ADCs market, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing investment in research and development. China, Japan, and India are the major markets for ADCs in Asia-Pacific.
Latin America: Latin America is expected to show significant growth in the ADCs market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in research and development. Brazil and Mexico are the major markets for ADCs in Latin America.
Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is expected to show moderate growth in the ADCs market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Saudi Arabia and South Africa are the major markets for ADCs in the Middle East & Africa region.
