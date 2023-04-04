Medical Camera Market to Surpass US$ 5 Billion by 2031 as Endoscopy Camera Demand Surges in Healthcare Sector | Fact.MR Report

There were 2,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,987 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Rockville , April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical camera market size is set to expand 1.4X, reaching a valuation of US$ 5 billion by 2031. Between 2021 and 2031, global medical camera sales will increase at 8% CAGR.
Rising applications of medical cameras in the healthcare industry is a key factor driving the market. Similarly, increasing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide will elevate medical camera demand.
Over the last few decades, medical cameras have gained immense traction worldwide. These cameras allow medical professionals to see directly into body and view tissues. They have transformed the way various diseases are detected and treated.
Rising usage of medical cameras in pathology, lab automation, microscopy, and other applications is set to drive the global market.
Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as digestive disorders coupled with a rapid shift towards minimally invasive procedures will create high demand for medical cameras.
Growing demand for endoscopy procedures is likely to boost the medical camera market. This is because endoscopy requires an efficient imaging system to provide an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan.
Medical cameras are used in various types of endoscopic procedures. They provide clear and high-resolution images and videos. Increasing usage of high-definition cameras in surgeries and endoscopic procedures will bolster medical camera sales.
Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organizations are increasingly investing in HD medical cameras. This is because these high-quality cameras have become essential tools for modern medical procedures.
Another key factor that will create growth prospects for the medical camera industry is the rising trend of remote patient monitoring. Today, medical cameras and AI are revolutionizing the delivery of care.
Patient monitoring cameras are enabling medical experts to assess a patient from any remote location. They allow for early detection of diseases as well.
As per the National Library of Medicine, in remote areas with a lack of hospitals and specialized medical devices, telehealth is supported by camera-based vitals surveillance using mobile phones.
Demand in the market will remain high for endoscopy cameras. This is due to rising cases of digestive disorders and increasing number of endoscopic procedures.
Besides this, rising popularity of capsule endoscopy supported by development of camera capsules will boost segment growth. Endoscopy cameras segment is set to account for around 2/5th of the global market through 2031.
North American market is set to account for lion’s share in the global market. This is attributed to the factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and growing popularity of home healthcare. As per Fact.MR, North America currently holds around 50% share of the global medical camera market.
Key Takeaways from the Global Medical Camera Market:
Growth Drivers:
Restraints:
Competitive Landscape:
Leading medical camera manufacturers are increasingly focusing on launching novel products with improved product quality. They are working on improving features such as image resolution and low-power consumption to gain a competitive edge in the market.
They are also seeking to develop innovative medical cameras that offer more functionalities and enhanced accuracy for effective medical imaging.
For instance,
Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR
More Valuable Insights on Medical Camera Market
In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the global medical camera market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of medical cameras with analysis across below segments:
By Type:
By Sensor:
By Resolution:
By End User:
By Region:
Key Questions Covered in the Medical Camera Market Report:
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain
Diagnostic Imaging Centers Market: The global diagnostic imaging centers market is currently valued at US$ 83 billion in 2022. Between 2022 and 2027, global demand will increase at 5.2% CAGR. By 2027, the global market is set to cross a valuation of US$ 107 billion. Rising prevalence of chronic illnesses worldwide is a prominent factor driving the global market.
Neurology Diagnostics Devices Market: As per Fact.MR, global neurology diagnostics device sales are likely to rise at 8.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. By the end of 2032, total market valuation will cross US$ 21.1 billion mark. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders and the emphasis on early diagnosis are key factors driving the market.
Dental Cameras Market: The global dental cameras market will exceed a revenue of US$ 4 billion by 2027. Between 2022 and 2027, global dental camera demand is set to increase at a CAGR of 11.7%. Rising prevalence of dental conditions such as periodontal disease and increasing number of dental surgeries performed worldwide are driving the market forward.
