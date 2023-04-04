Auditor's Office Completes Single Audit - Reviews Over $6.6 Billion of Federal Funds to North Dakota

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has completed an audit of the federal funds given to North Dakota. A total of 32 different federal agencies awarded grant money to North Dakota. These agencies included the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and more. This money was dispersed across the state through 39 different state agencies and the university system.

The purpose of the audit — referred to as the “single audit” — is to verify that federal requirements are being followed. This is a mandated audit, conducted on behalf of the federal government and is conducted every other year. North Dakota is one of two states with an exemption to conduct this audit every other year, all other states conduct a single audit annually. Over $6.6 billion in federal awards were spent during the audit period of July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2022. The audit team identified 37 different opportunities for improvement, called findings. The total amount of questioned costs the team found was $1,202,990.

“This is an essential audit to not only comply with federal mandates but also to make sure federal tax dollars are being spent appropriately,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “By identifying areas for improvement, the state can be better stewards of taxpayer dollars and resources.”

The single audit report can be viewed here.

The governance communication can be viewed here.