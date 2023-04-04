Navigating the Revolving Doors Market Key Segments, Top Vendors, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2031

The global revolving doors market is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, At a CAGR of 4.5% forecast by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Revolving Doors Market refers to the industry that produces and sells revolving doors for commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. Revolving doors are a type of entryway that consist of a rotating circular structure with multiple door panels that allow people to enter or exit a building while simultaneously maintaining a barrier to the outside environment.

The global revolving doors market size was valued at $908.60 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading market players in the global Revolving Doors Market include:

ASSA ABLOY Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Auto Ingress, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, DSS Automatic Doors, ERREKA Group, Grupsa Door System, GEZE GmbH, Landert Group AG, Manusa GEST, S.L, Nabtesco Corporation, PORTALP, Royal Boon Edam International B.V.

The revolving doors are a popular choice for buildings that require high levels of pedestrian traffic, such as airports, hospitals, shopping malls, and office buildings. They are designed to provide efficient, safe, and secure access, while also helping to reduce energy costs by minimizing air infiltration and improving indoor climate control.

The market for revolving doors is highly competitive and includes a variety of manufacturers and suppliers. Key factors driving the market growth include increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, rising awareness of security concerns, and the growing trend towards smart building automation systems.

The market is also influenced by factors such as government regulations, advancements in technology, and changing consumer preferences. Key players in the revolving doors market include Boon Edam, Dorma+Kaba, Horton Automatics, Record Automatic Doors, and Stanley Access Technologies.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Revolving Doors market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Revolving Doors market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

