UM to launch six new master’s degree programmes

MACAU, April 4 - In the 2023/2024 academic year, the University of Macau (UM) will launch six new master’s degree programmes, in the areas of artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems, coastal environment and safety, innovative materials, medicinal administration, and philosophy, respectively. Through these programmes, the university aims to nurture more high-quality professionals for Macao to support the development of emerging industries and assist Macao in its economic transformation.

The six new master’s degree programmes are as follows: Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, Master of Science in Robotics and Autonomous Systems, and Master of Science in Coastal Environment and Safety offered by the Faculty of Science and Technology; Master of Science in Innovative Materials offered by the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering; Master of Science in Medicinal Administration offered by the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences; and Master of Arts in Philosophy offered by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities. Below are the brief descriptions of the new programmes:

- Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence: The programme aims to nurture artificial intelligence (AI) talent with technical, programming, data science, and information processing skills to meet the growing demand for AI professionals in different industries. The programme allows students to understand the interdisciplinary nature of AI and combines analytics and big data to create favourable conditions for AI to become a key technology of the future.

- Master of Science in Robotics and Autonomous Systems: The programme aims to develop students' skills in robotics and autonomous systems engineering, including advanced robotics and control, intelligent theory and engineering applications, prediction and health management of engineering systems, and mobile robotics. The programme also offers graduates a number of career advantages in the increasingly competitive job market in the field of robotics and autonomous systems.

- Master of Science in Coastal Environment and Safety: The programme aims to develop students' ability to undertake technical work in this specific professional area. Students will learn the principles and techniques of coastal environmental protection as well as the simulation and assessment technology used to analyse coastal hazards. The programme also strives to develop students' research skills to help them achieve personal development.

- Master of Science in Innovative Materials: The programme combines theory and practice with a focus on the design and applications of novel materials with superior performance that can meet the needs of society for innovation and sustainability. In the programme, students will learn the value of raw and novel materials and acquire knowledge about innovation with a focus on sustainability. Graduates of the programme can go on to pursue professional knowledge about applied physics, chemistry, materials science and engineering, green energy technologies, environments, devices, smart city, etc. Through the programme, students will become specialists in the field of advanced materials and can work as professional and multitalented researchers in academia or industry in Macao, neighbouring regions, and across the globe.

- Master of Science in Medicinal Administration: The programme aims to nurture medicinal administration talent to meet the national and Macao's demand for biomedical and health industry professionals. The programme is locally, regionally, and internationally oriented, with a focus on teaching and practice to enhance the practical skills of postgraduate students and provide them with knowledge across the disciplines of social and medicinal management, health industry innovation, and community medicine, thus giving them an edge to develop their careers in Macao, across China, or beyond.

- Master of Arts in Philosophy: The programme adopts a comprehensive and globally relevant approach to historical and contemporary theoretical and practical philosophy by centring on the two great streams of philosophy, namely Western philosophy and Chinese philosophy. Combining conceptual, technical, and critical thinking skills to deepen students’ understanding of the history of philosophy and the implications of philosophical ideas for our time, the programme places equal emphasis on both theory and practice and aims to equip students with practical philosophical skills that can be applied in a wide range of contexts beyond the confines of traditional careers in philosophy research or teaching.