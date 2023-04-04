Food Thickeners Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2031

Food thickeners market was valued at $13,085.2 million in 2021, & is estimated to reach $22,336.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for convenience food and rise in disposable income are the factors that drive the growth of the food thickeners market globally. However, fluctuation of prices of raw materials impedes the food thickeners market growth

In 2021, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds of food thickeners market share. Food thickeners are used in the food industry to enhance several basic properties of food products such as viscosity, texture, stability, taste, and flavor. Moreover, these substances enhance the appearance of food stuffs and can replace high fat oils &creams in numerous recipes. These are used in a wide range of application to improve texture, food structure, mouth feel, and shelf-life.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4043

Rise in demand for convenience & processed food and consumer inclination toward dietary meals favor the market growth. Further, rise in health consciousness among individuals is expected to deliver a substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, variation in prices and surge in R&D costs associated with the production of food thickeners are projected to impede the food thickeners market growth. In 2021, starch was the leading thickener type segment, as it is the most common food thickener used for soup, sauces, stew, and gravies. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diet and is present in large amount in staple foods such as wheat, potatoes, rice, maize, and cassava.

Starch when dissolved in warm water forms a wheat-paste that can be used as a thickening, stiffening, or gluing agent. In 2021, dairy & frozen desserts segment was the leading segment, and it is anticipated to continue to lead during the forecast period. In frozen food, thickeners produce light foam and add texture to dishes. Functional proteins, starch, and hydrocolloid help to achieve right consistency in drinks & desserts and improve the product’s shelf life. In 2021, plant-based sources of food thickeners were the leading segment as these thickeners were commercially important and employed in a wide range of applications. Thus, the food thickeners market demand is growing among the food manufacturers especially in developing nations such as India, Indonesia, and others.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dc672edf45e57e054d8ae694ce86676f

The food thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region. By type, it is divided into starch, protein, and hydrocolloid. By source, it is classified into plant, animals, and microbial. On the basis of application, it is categorized as bakery, confectionery, sauces, dressings, marinades & gravies, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and convenience & processed foods. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, Tate & Lyle PLC., Ashland Specialty Ingredients, and TIC Gums and others are some of the key players in the food thickeners industry.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the food thickeners market size of starch segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

By source, plant segment account for nearly 60% of the revenue, followed by animal and microbial.

By application, dairy and frozen dairy category is the major category in terms of value; however, beverage is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Food thickeners market analysis by region indicates that Europe led in terms of the global food thickeners market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the food thickeners market forecast period.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4043

Similar Reports:

Matcha Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/matcha-market-A09959

Millets Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/millet-market-A08411

Moringa Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/moringa-tea-market-A09967

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-beer-market-A09854

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.