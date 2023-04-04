Submit Release
A-Gas Expands Service Offerings in Bergen County, New Jersey

A-Gas announces the launch of its Rapid Exchange® program to their Bergen County, New Jersey Rapid Recovery® operations. Rapid Exchange is a simple and easy one-for-one cylinder swap program for HVACR contractors; Rapid Recovery is the world's fastest jobsite refrigerant recovery service.

"As the world leader in environmentally responsible lifecycle refrigerant management, A-Gas has a duty to help our New Jersey customers continue their sustainable refrigerant recovery practices," shared Rafael Cruz, Business Development Leader for A-Gas.

While New Jersey HVAC contractors had the option of high-speed job-site recovery via Rapid Recovery, until now they did not have an easy way to access clean, vacuumed, in-date cylinders to support their own safe refrigerant recovery practices.

"Refrigerant recovery is the first step in lifecycle refrigerant management, but you can't recover refrigerant if you don't have cylinders to contain the gas. With Rapid Exchange, we're promoting responsible sustainability processes and giving these businesses a new revenue stream," noted Madison Cole, Territory Account Manager for A-Gas. "When we pick up our customers' full recovery tanks, they can take advantage of our buyback program where we pay our customers for their refrigerant after we test, analyze, and weigh the products."

Both Rapid Exchange and Rapid Recovery are critical pieces in lifecycle refrigerant management, as safe refrigerant recovery is the first step in refrigerant reclamation, re-certification, and re-use. A-Gas accepts all types of refrigerants through Rapid Recovery and Rapid Exchange, including CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs, in its buyback program.

As a modern refrigerant reclaimer, A-Gas is focused on environmental stewardship through the lifecycle management of refrigerant gases and contributing to the circular economy. A-Gas manages the full life cycle of refrigerants for its partners worldwide and safely reclaims millions of pounds of material each year.

About A-Gas

A-Gas (US), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World's largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company's core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs, and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005775/en/

