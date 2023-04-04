Predictive Analytics Group Releases Goblin 2.0 Enterprise Data Platform

Customer feedback leads to faster downloads, enhanced file sharing, and SOC2 certification

Predictive Analytics Group (PAG) has relaunched its GOBLIN enterprise data and analytics platform, adding new functionality based on feedback from existing customers and prospects at financial services organizations of all sizes.

New functionality and service options includes faster download times, enhanced file sharing platform, and SOC 2 certification. GOBLIN, which was originally released in 2018, carries a base price with the opportunity to add additional modules depending on the customer's specific needs.

"Customers have told us they want an enterprise data platform that helps them consolidate data from multiple legacy platforms, overcome their lack of in-house advanced analytics experience; provide in-house reporting with the ability to control access to those reports, and offer more sophisticated segmentation opportunities," said PAG CEO Steve Hoops. "We spent a lot of time over the past 12 months letting customers provide feedback on the product and also asking prospects who chose not to buy from us to tell us why. GOBLIN 2.0 now offers an even better customer experience in terms of prebuilt software licenses, accelerators, dedicated implementation teams, and the ability to skip the wasted cycles of learning and building."

"The majority of our GOBLIN customers have told us they want to reduce operating costs, create enterprise efficiencies and see immediate financial impact by bringing together components of file sharing, data warehousing, and business intelligence," said Dave LaRoche, managing partner of U.S. Operations. "This is truly a turnkey solution based on what customers have told us they want, and we've given them the flexibility to scale the product to their needs."

Predictive Analytics Group helps clients cost-effectively bridge the gap between analysis and making impactful strategic or tactical decisions. Through our proprietary GOBLIN enterprise data platform, we help clients consolidate data from multiple legacy systems; overcome a lack of in-house advanced analytics experience; create a full in-house reporting suite that controls access to those reports; and identify new segmentation opportunities to improve portfolio growth and profitability. Predictive Analytics Group and GOBLIN are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Predictive Analytics Group in the United States and/or other countries.

