ISC Welcomes Kirstin Marr to its Board of Directors

Marr brings deep analytics and marketing experience

CARLSBAD, California-based Integrated Specialty Coverages ("ISC"), a leading, multi-line program administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and data analytics, announced that Kirstin Marr, Chief Analytics Officer for Insurity will be joining the ISC Board of Directors.

Kirstin brings a unique combination of experience and knowledge in insurance technology, go-to-market strategies, and scaling companies. As a tech and data forward company, ISC sought these specific capabilities when looking to add to its board. As a former Chief Marketing Officer, Kirstin will also be able to lend her insight into that area of the company's activities.

"We are pleased to have a real thought leader in the insurance technology space joining the ISC board," said Matt Grossberg, CEO of ISC. "As we look to further expand and scale our use of data analytics and technology, Kirstin's insight will be invaluable. Her experience in using technology to enhance go-to-market strategies will support our company's growth objectives."

Kirstin Marr's appointment to the ISC Board signals its commitment to utilizing technology and data to continually improve the insurance buying experience. "The insurance industry is making formative strides to offer a modern and relevant customer experience," said Kirstin Marr, Chief Analytics Officer for Insurity and ISC Board member, "ISC is leading the way with a data and technology-first mindset to serving its customers and partners. I'm honored to serve as a board member."

About Integrated Specialty Coverages

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a leading, multi-line program administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. The firm uses sophisticated technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. A KKR portfolio company, ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand their footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: https://iscmga.com/

