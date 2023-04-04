Mary Ellen Jackson tell a story about special bond between a girl and earth spirit

"Bella And Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister"
Author Mary Ellen Jackson creates a story that kids will love and learn a lot about themselves
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Ellen Jackson, the author of Bella and Mirabel: Messages of Delight Between an Earth Spirit and Her Human Sister, is a life coach and a dream interpreter. She educates and helps her clients understand life's meaning and accept fate in the dying process. With her experiences with her clients and in life, she creates this book to inspire children to be who they are and accept their genuine selves.
The story starts with Bella and Mirabel discovering each other's existence. Bella, being the guide of Mirabel in this world, becomes her inner conscience and questions everything Mirabel does. Bella also compares Mirabel's life journey to every object she finds. As Mirabel goes on with her journey, she now understands the advice and guidance that Bella is providing to her.
Bella and Mirabel is an inspiring book that can help children understand the meaning of life and that it isn’t perfect at all. Bella and Mirabel's story will also guide children and children at heart on their spiritual growth to seek a higher being in times of hardship and despair.
Kids will surely love reading this book, as they can relate to Mirabel and Bella's adventures. They will also get to know more about themselves. Get a copy now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all leading online book retailers.
