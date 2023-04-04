Vance Street Capital Partners with Tempest Aero Group ®

Tempest Aero Group® represents a broad portfolio of leading manufacturers offering OEM and FAA-PMA replacement components, further expanding Vance Street's expertise in the aerospace sector.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital LLC ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, today announces its investment in Aero Group Holdings LLC ("AGH"), AGH owns a portfolio of leading brands, represented by Tempest Aero Group, who are focused on designing and manufacturing proprietary FAA approved new and replacement components for the general aviation industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina, Tempest Aero Group® currently represents six independent FAA-PMA brands – Tempest®, Alcor®, Marvel-Schebler®, Precision Airmotive®, Consolidated Fuel Systems™ and Stratus Tool Technologies™ – known for manufacturing ignition, filtration, pneumatic components, instrumentation sensors, fuel systems components, and other specialty tools. These products primarily support the production and sustainment of Lycoming™ and Continental-powered engines, which power the vast majority of the global piston fleet. The business was founded in 1984 by Tim Henderson, who was subsequently joined by Mike Allen in the late 1990s. Both Mike and Tim retain a meaningful ownership position alongside Vance Street. Mike will continue to lead the business in his current role as CEO. "Vance Street's long track record of supporting highly engineered manufacturing businesses, specifically in the general aviation space, makes them the perfect partner to support and grow our well-known brands as we continue to provide the highest level of products and services to our customers," said Mike Allen. "We look forward to this new partnership with the Vance Street team as we continue to expand our product offerings and remain focused on the next stages of our growth."

"Vance Street is thrilled to partner with a leading FAA-PMA manufacturing group that provides products every general aviation aircraft needs and replaces on a frequent basis," added Nicholas Janneck, Partner at Vance Street. "Vance Street looks forward to working closely with Mr. Allen to continue to grow the business and pursue other strategic opportunities." This acquisition further solidifies Vance Street's thesis around finding niche, highly engineered solution providers in the aerospace and defense markets; other active investments include Jet Parts Engineering, Spectra A&D Holdings, and McFarlane Aviation.

"Tempest is another great example of our efforts to partner with founders and entrepreneurs who have built market leaders and are looking for a partner like us to further accelerate growth and create truly strategic assets," said John LeRosen, Partner at Vance Street.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Vance Street. Debt financing was provided by BMO Sponsor Finance. Williams Mullen served as legal advisor to AGH.

For more information, please visit https://tempestaero.com/.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, life science, aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. For over three decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

