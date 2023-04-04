"Light Up Your Life" Gigabit-speed Internet is being drilled in Fisher, IL

FISHER, Ill., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media today announces the start of drilling of its fiber-optic installation in Fisher, IL. The project, when finished, will service approximately 900 homes and business in the community.

"The residents and businesses of Fisher, IL will soon be able to experience the simply exceptional connections provided by our 1-Gig-speed fiber Internet service," said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. "We couldn't have started this project without the support of the city of Fisher, and we look forward to our partnership developing even more over time."

With a package of unlimited data, no contracts, and no installation-fees, Pavlov Media offers an optimal Internet experience with a personal touch.

For residents of Fisher interested in Gigabit-speed Internet, go to: signup.pavlovmedia.com.

Any questions may be answered by contacting Pavlov Media at: (888) 799-7249 or contactus@pavlovmedia.com.

