To Walk the Earth in Safety: New Report Showcases U.S. Global Leadership in Conventional Weapons Destruction and Landmine Clearance

On April 4, 2023, the Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs released the 22nd Edition of To Walk the Earth in Safety, an illustrated report summarizing the accomplishments of the U.S. Conventional Weapons Destruction (CWD) Program in fiscal year 2022.

The United States remains the world’s single largest financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction. Since 1993, the United States has invested more than $4.6 billion for the safe clearance of landmines and explosive weapons of war, as well as the securing and safe disposal of excess small arms and light weapons and munitions in more than120 countries and areas. In fiscal year 2022, the United States supported conventional weapons destruction activities in more than 65 countries and areas with more than $376 million.

Our assistance – that of the United States government and its global partners – is crucial to building a more safe, secure, and prosperous world. Thanks to strong bipartisan support from Congress, the Department of State looks forward to continuing this important work with other donor countries, those impacted by conflict, and the brave men and women who work in the field to secure at-risk weapons and ammunition and clear landmines and other explosive hazards.

For more information or to download a copy of the report, please consult the PM website. To request a printed copy of To Walk the Earth in Safety, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, at pm-cpa@state.gov, and follow us on Twitter @StateDeptPM.