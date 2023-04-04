Media Release: Maine DOE Announces Availability of Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) #TeachWithTech Grants for Schools

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced the availability of new Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) #TeachWithTech grants to support school administrative unit (SAU) efforts to meaningfully integrate technology into teaching and learning. The grants provide funding to MLTI educators who want to bring technology into their MLTI schools in a way that is innovative, impactful, and intriguing and will be used to provide supplemental technology to schools.

The supplemental technology available to schools through these grants includes, but is not limited to, 3D printers, laser cutters, video production equipment, specialized cameras, drones, robotics & coding kits, digital microscopes & doc cameras, and audio/podcasting equipment.

“Meaningfully integrating technology into teaching and learning allows teachers to harness the power of technology in a way that deeply engages students, and these tools and resources can be used across content areas and for all grade levels,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “Through these grants, Maine students will be able to access cutting-edge technology tools and build the skills they need to lead and thrive in a high-tech, digital world.”

Maine continues to lead the way with technology learning through innovation and meaningful integration. By focusing on ensuring that students have access to high quality technology-infused learning experiences and incorporating real-world topics and skills, Maine students are better prepared for post-secondary education, their careers, and beyond. From providing ongoing professional learning in technology integration, increasing student leadership opportunities in technology, and providing mobile computer science labs to all Maine public schools, these are just a few of the many ways that Maine is building capacity for and expanding critical access to technology learning for all students.

This grant is designed to offer supplemental technology that is not already provided through the MLTI program; device applications will not be considered. Instead, SAUs are encouraged to think about innovative learning through technology and to submit an application to invest in technology that will create transformative learning experiences for students and supplement the devices already provided. Eligible districts can submit an application for technology supplies and associated professional learning. This will include a plan and narrative that describes and clearly outlines the relationship between the technology and the teaching and learning that it’s being integrated into.

Priority will be given to applicants who:

Focus on greatest student impact

Serve socioeconomically disadvantaged school districts

Prioritize student populations traditionally underrepresented in technology

Demonstrate a commitment to pursuing high-quality teaching and learning through technology.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and in the order in which they are received. Click here to access the application.

For more information about this and other MLTI initiatives, go to https://maine.gov/doe/learning/ltt/mlti/twt

