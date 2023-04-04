New Book “Ben’s” Takes Readers to Thrilling Escapes

Shocking ‘Twists and Turns’ in Levitt’s New Masterpiece
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimes, rogue cops, hidden meth labs and all of its twists and turns will surely entertain readers in the thrilling, new book of rising and prolific Author Samuel Levitt entitled “Ben’s”. Adding to this, when the story’s set in Philadelphia, how else could it be more exciting?
The story’s plot begins in the Logan, North Philadelphia neighborhood. Logan experiences a massive change and shifting population. Ben's is set in the summer of that year when turf wars, crime and political upheaval were rampant in the city. The central character, Torch, is a small-time numbers writer who works for Bah-Bah, the head of a lucrative gambling and loan shark operation in south Philadelphia.
When Bah-Bah is forced to change the location of his business and go underground, he runs into some tense situations with the members of Ben's. They are a loosely organized group of young men-including Torch - who engages in various types of petty crime and hustles. The situation becomes complicated and dangerous by the existence of a hidden meth lab and several, local, rogue cops who want to find it and rip it off.
An Amazon verified customer writes his love about the book saying, “It is full of action, and it really gives you a sense of what it was like growing up in the Logan part of Philadelphia in the '60's and the '70's. Street gang wars between Logan and Olney as well as Nicetown mirrored the gang wars of the mafia that were running rampant.”
Author Samuel Levitt always urges writers to "write about what you know," and Sam Levitt has taken that advice to heart. He was born and raised in Philadelphia and a graduate of both Parkway High school in Philadelphia and Temple University.
Levitt is a former city employee who knows the pulse and unique rhythms of his hometown. His other engrossing book, “The Will of The Creator", reflects his love of all things philly. Well, many things anyway. Sammy paints vivid word pictures that alternately reflect his unabashed devotion to a tough-town without sugarcoating the more unseemly sides of it.
Philly homies will likely recognize his fictional characters as reasonable facsimiles of their own acquaintance, and it won't take many pages for readers to decide whether they are rooting for some and against others in either case, by then they will be drawn into the narrative and will remain so for the duration.
“Ben’s”, including the other masterpiece of Levitt, “The Will of the Creator” are now available on Amazon and other leading digital channels.
