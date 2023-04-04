Canon Extends Paid Add-On Applications Availability to CR-N300, CR-N500, and CR-X300 4K PTZ Cameras Via a Firmware Update

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, NY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that the “Add-On Applications System” for PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) remote cameras will be available for the CR-N300, CR-N500, and CR-X300. Available through a future firmware update, the Add-On Applications System will provide access to new paid video production features such as auto tracking and auto loop. The auto tracking application will give users the ability to automatically pan, tilt, and zoom to track moving subjects, and the auto loop application will allow users to program and automate repeated camera movements.

These paid add-on applications uniquely position Canon in the PTZ market as the applications run from within the camera itself, instead of other solutions in the market requiring external devices to operate functions like auto tracking. With the addition of the Add-On Applications System, customers can now directly add the new capabilities to the PTZ camera, providing a better value for end-users.

Auto Tracking Add-On Application

The auto tracking paid add-on application enables automatic tracking according to a subject’s movements. As the subject moves, the camera will pan, tilt, and zoom to maintain the subject’s composition in the frame. This added function helps to reduce the camera operator’s workload, letting them focus on other tasks such as camera switching and streaming, and allows for multi-camera shoots with fewer people on set.

The auto tracking is highly responsive, allowing for full body, upper body, and head and torso tracking at both slow and normal walking speeds, and full body and upper body tracking at fast walking speed. In addition, the auto tracking application provides users with a wide range of adjustment functions such as composition, tracking sensitivity, priority display area, fixed viewing angle area, tracking target auto select, pan/tilt halting area, initial position, auto select exclusion, and pan/tilt operation control.

The new auto tracking add-on application is ideal for end-users in markets such as house of worship and corporate event streaming, educational workshops and lectures, and broadcast and corporate interviews.

Auto Loop Add-On Application

The auto loop paid add-on application helps automate repeated camera movements, potentially lessening the burden on camera operators. Camera operators will now have the flexibility to select between two repeated movements, loop or back-and-forth, based on needs and the shooting environment. It also provides the ability to enable smooth acceleration and deceleration when starting and stopping movement between two preset positions for more professional camera movements. For added convenience, camera operators can adjust settings such as position, route, preview, and start from one screen.

The new auto loop add-on application is ideal for consistent smooth on-air movements for end-users in markets such as house of worship and corporate event streaming, broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) sports and interview streaming, and commercial production.

Additional Firmware Features

In addition to adding the “Add-On Application System” to the cameras, the firmware update for each camera will also provide several additional features and improvements that shows Canon’s commitment to the professional video market. Among the improvements is the addition of SRT and FreeD protocol support to the CR-X300 camera.

Pricing and Availability

The Firmware Update for all three PTZ cameras to add the “Add-On Applications System” is scheduled to be available in July 2023. The paid Auto Tracking Application is scheduled to be available in August 2023 for the CR-N300 and CR-N500 for $1200.00*. The paid Auto Loop Tracking Application is scheduled to be available in August 2023 for the CR-N300 and CR-N500, and CR-X300 for $800.00*.

Canon will showcase its latest digital imaging solutions and products, including the PTZ Add-On Applications System, at the NAB Show 2023 (Booth #C3825) in Las Vegas, April 16th-19th. For more information about the new lenses and Canon’s presence at the show, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Editorial Contact :

Robert Luckett

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

631-330-5205

rluckett@cusa.canon.com

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Both paid add-on applications will be available for a free, no commitment 30-day trial.

Robert Luckett Canon USA 6313305205 rluckett@cusa.canon.com