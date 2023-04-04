Armonk Philanthropist Mark Mariani Establishes Grant to Support First Generation American Students

/EIN News/ -- ARMONK, N.Y., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landscape and Home Designer Mark Mariani of Armonk has announced the launch of the Mark Mariani Grant for First Generation Americans. After the success and overwhelming response from his recent scholarship fund, Mark wanted to start a new fund which is open now. The grant is designed to provide financial assistance to first-generation American students who are pursuing higher education.



The Mark Mariani Grant is a $10,000 scholarship that will be awarded to one exceptional student who meets the grant criteria. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024.

“Education is the foundation of success, and I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve their dreams,” said Mark Mariani, Armonk Entrepreneur. “As a first-generation American myself, I know firsthand the challenges that come with pursuing higher education, and I want to help alleviate some of the financial burden that students face.”

The Mark Mariani Grant is open to all first-generation American students who are currently enrolled or have been accepted into an accredited college or university in the United States. To be eligible for the grant, applicants must:

Be a first-generation American, which is defined as a student whose parents or guardians have not completed a four-year college degree in the United States.

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Submit a 750-1000 word essay on how being a first-generation American has impacted their life and education.



Mark Mariani of Armonk is an accomplished landscape and home designer with a unique and dynamic approach to his craft. He draws inspiration from his deep connection to nature, which he developed at a young age while exploring the woods and climbing trees. From these experiences, he learned to appreciate the balance, interconnectedness, and beauty of the natural world, and these principles form the foundation of his design philosophy.

Mark Mariani’s early years in Armonk were marked by a fascination with the outdoors and a desire to understand the natural world. As he grew older, Mark took on more responsibilities, including shoveling snow, tending garden beds, and even teaching himself how to operate a bulldozer. These experiences gave him a deep appreciation for the earth and instilled in him a lifelong passion for landscape design.

In 1982, Mark founded the landscape and home design firm of Mark Mariani, Inc., with a mission to create beautiful and functional spaces that harmonize with the natural environment. His exacting, detailed style and commitment to excellence quickly earned him a reputation as one of the top designers in the region. Over the past four decades, he has built a career defined by award-winning designs that continue to inspire and delight his clients in Greenwich, the Hamptons, and the surrounding Connecticut and New York areas.

For more information on the Mark Mariani Grant for First Generation Americans and to apply for the scholarship, please visit the official Mark Mariani Grant Website.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Mark Mariani Organization: Mark Mariani Grant Website: https://markmarianigrant.com Email: apply@markmarianigrant.com