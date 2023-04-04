Angling licences now available

CANADA, April 4 - Recreational fishing season in Prince Edward Island opens April 15.

Angling licences can be purchased at local vendors, Access PEI sites and Buy a Fishing Licence Online.

Fishing can be a great activity for the whole family all season long. Children under 16 years of age do not require an angling licence. Adults teaching children how to fish also do not need a licence.

The free family fishing weekend runs May 19-22, 2023. No licence is required on these days. All angling regulations still apply.

Sport fishing is more than just a springtime activity. There is an additional two week catch and release season for brook trout at the end of September and the extended season for rainbow trout in selected rivers runs until December 31.

