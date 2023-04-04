AT&T and Bell Executives Join MEF Board of Directors

Board welcomes new executives to help drive a global automated ecosystem and accelerate enterprise digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business, and Giovanni Sansalone, Vice President, Business Portfolio Product Management, Marketing, Partner Management, Bell, join a distinguished group of visionary leaders in the service provider and technology industries.



"We are thrilled to have Mike and Giovanni join MEF's board of directors. Their expertise and insights in the industry will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and collaboration in the global automated ecosystem of service providers, technology companies, and cloud providers,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “With their addition to the board of directors, we are confident that MEF will continue to make significant strides in advancing our mission and delivering greater value to our members and the industry as a whole."

“MEF’s Board of Directors is an inspiring group of executives, and I am honored to join with them to drive adoption of MEF’s important global strategy,” said Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business. “I look forward to engaging with the MEF community and leveraging my experience to help accelerate the industry's digital transformation journey. Together, we will continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable businesses to succeed.”

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to join MEF's board of directors to enable the full potential of digital transformation and create a better outlook for businesses worldwide,” said Giovanni Sansalone, Vice President, Business Portfolio Product Management, Marketing, Partner Management, Bell. “I am excited to work together with other top-notch professionals in shaping the direction of the interconnected economy and empowering enterprises to unleash their full potential in the digital era."

Troiano and Sansalone join MEF’s outstanding board of directors who guide the advancement of MEF’s vision to build an ecosystem of automated, standardized, and certified services that enable service and technology providers and the enterprise to differentiate with on-demand, cloud-like experiences for their customers. As Senior Vice President of Business Products at AT&T Business, Troiano brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in developing and delivering innovative solutions that help businesses stay competitive in today's fast-paced digital world. Sansalone defines the portfolio vision and roadmap for the Advanced Product and Solutions categories, as well as the Marketing strategy for Enterprise customers.

MEF Board of Directors:

Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft

Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business

Giovanni Sansalone, Business Portfolio Product Management, Marketing, Partner Management, Bell

Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business

Robert “Bob” Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services



About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

