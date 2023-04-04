Braze Expands Partnership with Rackspace Technology Through Multi-Year Agreement Supporting Future Growth and Innovation

The strategic agreement will support growth and innovation for Braze’s expanding geographical footprint

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, has expanded its relationship with Rackspace Technology with a multi-year agreement that will support growth and innovation for the company.



“I am very excited about our new enterprise agreement with Rackspace Technology that we believe will support Braze’s future growth,” said Jon Hyman, co-founder, and CTO of Braze. “Our mutually beneficial structure is intended to help Braze achieve improved cost predictability and economies of scale while providing Rackspace Technology predictable growth and the ability to make long-term investments in Braze and the ObjectRocket solution.”

Braze has been a Rackspace ObjectRocket customer for several years and relies on Rackspace Technology to manage the company’s MongoDB® databases with disaster recovery, replication, fault tolerance, and high availability for Braze’s databases.

“We demonstrated to Braze that we listened and understood their business by recognizing what was essential to their leadership and board of directors,” said Josh Prewitt, Rackspace Technology Chief Product Officer. “From both a delivery and financial perspective, the alignment we built and collaboration from the top down between our organizations were key factors in working together to help meet Braze’s business needs.”

To learn more about how Rackspace Technology helps companies unlock the power of ObjectRocket’s portfolio of data stores and puts the complexity of managing your databases into expert hands click here .

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com .

