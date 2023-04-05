There were 2,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,675 in the last 365 days.
LA Festival of Books Will Showcase Bart Barthelemy’s GodLight that Will Bridge the Gap Between Science and Spirituality
April 05, 2023, 13:28 GMT
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Festival of Books, the largest book fair in the north, is returning with new sets of amazing books that you can feast yourselves in. Book lovers, enthusiasts, and connoisseurs will be thrilled to see what’s in store for them.
GodLight is among the greatest books ever written by author Bart Barthelemy. We all have our fair share of opinions on the controversial debate of science and spirituality that came to the agreement that faith and facts don’t and won’t ever go along together. However, with Bart’s contemplative enthusiasm, he was able to find intersections to illuminate perspectives on the two opposing experiences.
GodLight is a tool that assists readers in discovering the true essence of light in God, even when faith and reason clash. Barthelemy added that this is a personal journey we each have to undergo. Upon the creation of this masterpiece, he aimed to stimulate curiosity and bring people to a longing for understanding. To make the reading process unbiased, Barthelemy divided each topic into three segments: the scientific perspective, the spiritual perspective, and the linkage of the two.
Bart Barthelemy, the outstanding mastermind of GodLight, grew up experiencing both science and spirituality. He began attending the church at 5 years old, and later pursued his scientific greatness at MIT. Dr. Bart Barthelemy is the President of the Collaborative Innovation Institute and the Founding Director of the Wright Brothers Institute. His initial years in the Air Force were spent as a scientist, but at the age of 25, he was promoted to management. Dr. Barthelemy has assumed more and more administrative duties and obligations since then.
Bart explains how hitherto undiscovered areas of science may be investigated from a fresh spiritual perspective, while science can explain a faith-based viewpoint. He inspires us to consider the intersection between science and spirituality.
