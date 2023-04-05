Rabbit Pie Fever grips Britain - A Scottish Classic - Who will make the very best #Rabbit pie across the pond? Professional Chefs take on Amateurs & Home Cooks
Andrew Mellon, Local Hero Festival Director, said: "The rabbit element of this pie competition makes it very hare – I mean rare… (!).”
— Andrew Mellon
BANFF, BANFFSHIRE, SCOTLAND, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brits go bonkers for rabbit pie as national bake off challenge takes hold across the pond
● A “Great British Rabbit Pie Off” event will be headlining the “Local Hero Festival” in Banff, Scotland.
● The iconic movie “Local Hero” is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and is being honoured by a 3 week festival in the Scottish town where it was set.
● A rabbit plays a major role in the movie – being initially hit by a car, then rescued, then ending up on the menu – so to celebrate all things “Lapin” and "Local Hero”, the festival planners are launching a coast-to-coast hunt to crown Britain's best rabbit pie maker.
(4th April 2023) A local twist to a popular competition makes this “National Rabbit Pie Bake Off”the first of its kind.
Residents of Scottish seaside town Banff, home to the iconic movie “Local Hero”, are planning a three week festival1 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film said to have put Scotland on the cinematic map. The festival is set to bring superfans from around the world together and breathe new life into the town.
The quirky headliner event is based on one of the main roles of the film – a rabbit who is rescued but then ends up being served in stew. Inspired by this “Casserole du Lapin” scene, the “Local Hero Festival” is launching a nationwide hunt for Britain’s best rabbit pie chef.
Rabbit pie is a traditional Scottish meal that has been served for centuries. The rabbit pie bake off is set to revive this classic dish across the nation.
The bake off is scheduled for Saturday 13th May in Banff as part of the 21 day festival, and is expected to attract entrants from across the country – whether professional chefs, keen amateur bakers or simply those who pride themselves on making a great rabbit pie. The one (and only) requirement is that rabbit must be in the mix.
The winner will take home a prestigious trophy and £3,000 worth of prizes: £500 cash and a once in a lifetime experience (worth £2,500) for a fully catered weekend for up to 8 guests in a shooting lodge in the country – the 50,000 acre Tulchan Glenisla Estate in the Angus Glens. Here they’ll have the opportunity to enjoy Scotland's finest stalking and other country pursuits, or simply to relax in the lodge setting.
Once the “King or Queen of Britain's Best Rabbit Pie" has been crowned, all the pies will be auctioned off to raise funds for the local food bank in Banff . The winner’s pie will be recreated by a local bakery to sell to festival goers during the remaining two weeks of the “Local Hero Festival”.
Entrants can choose to ship their pies or come to Banff to attend the event in person. They’ll be given the option to have their entries served hot or cold, and must provide a full list of ingredients. Anyone interested in entering can register their interest today, on the “Local Hero Festival” website: http://www.localherofestival.com
Andrew Mellon, “Local Hero Festival” Director, said: "The rabbit element of this pie competition makes it very hare – I mean rare… (!). I’ve run “Great British Chocolate Challenges'' for a number of years, and witnessed the upset in 2015 when many of Britain's top chocolatiers were beaten to first place by 18 year old Zara Snell, an amateur chocolate maker and shop assistant from Waitrose, who scooped up first prize winning a once in a lifetime trip to Grenada and the opportunity to sell her chocolates in Selfridges in London. I think the event will attract a lot of interest from both professional chefs and amateurs keen to show off their skills, and it’ll be very interesting to see who takes the crown!”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.