The Halpern Law Firm Joins the Fight Against Asbestos Caused Diseases During Awareness Week

The Halpern Law Firm - Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Lawyers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Asbestos Awareness Week is being observed across the country and The Halpern Law Firm is proud to join the fight against this deadly disease. With over 30 years of experience in representing victims of asbestos caused diseases including mesothelioma, the law firm is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure.

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, mesothelioma is a rare type of cancer that develops in the thin layer of tissue that covers the internal organs, most commonly the lungs. The main cause of mesothelioma is exposure to asbestos, a naturally occurring mineral that was widely used in construction materials, insulation, and other products until the 1970s.

"The Halpern Law Firm is dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos related diseases receive the compensation they deserve," said Dave Halpern, Founding Attorney at The Halpern Law Firm. "We have seen firsthand the devastating effects of asbestos exposure on individuals and their families, and we are proud to support Global Asbestos Awareness Week to raise awareness about this deadly disease."

In addition to representing victims of mesothelioma and asbestos caused disease, The Halpern Law Firm also provides comprehensive information and resources to help individuals and their families deal with a diagnosis of mesothelioma. The firm has created a free guide that is designed to help navigate the complexities of this disease and provide knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about care.

The free mesothelioma guide by The Halpern Law Firm gives comprehensive information about different types of mesothelioma, their symptoms, causes, and available treatments. It also provides valuable information on how the law firm can help mesothelioma victims and their families during this difficult time.

"Dealing with a diagnosis of mesothelioma can be overwhelming and challenging. At The Halpern Law Firm, we understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll that mesothelioma can take on you and your loved ones," said Halpern. "That's why we've created a free guide that provides comprehensive information about mesothelioma. Our mesothelioma guide is designed to help you navigate the complexities of this disease, and to provide you with the knowledge and resources you need to make informed decisions about your care."

During Global Asbestos Awareness Week, The Halpern Law Firm encourages everyone to educate themselves about the dangers of asbestos exposure and to take action to protect themselves and their families. The firm also reminds victims of mesothelioma and asbestos disease that they may be entitled to compensation for their medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos disease, to speak with an experienced mesothelioma attorney at The Halpern Law Firm, or to download the free mesothelioma guide, visit their website at www.halpernlawyer.com or call (866) 584-1801.

The Halpern Law Firm:

Halpern Law Firm's team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to representing victims of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma. The firm has been actively fighting for the rights of these victims for over 30 years and has investigated, litigated, and settled hundreds of mesothelioma and asbestos lung cancer cases. With a statewide presence in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Halpern Law Firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services and ensuring that clients receive the compensation they deserve.