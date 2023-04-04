IGY Announces Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix VIP Packages

Superyacht Dockage, Helicopter Transport, F1 Turn 5 Suite Tickets and More
IGY’s elite F1 Miami Grand Prix offering officially launches our new Events | IGY Marinas service, providing unparalleled VIP settings for a wide range of activations.”
— Tom Mukamal, CEO, IGY Marinas
MIAMI, FL, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IGY Marinas, the world’s only global network of superyacht destination marinas and service providers, announces it is offering VIP packages for Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Weekend, May 5-7, 2023. These elite custom event packages include dockage at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami at Island Gardens; helicopter transportation to and from the racetrack and access to the Turn 5 Suites overlooking one of the fastest cornering sections of the F1 course.
“The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the highlights of year for the international yachting community. Thanks to Yacht Haven Grande Miami’s prime location, five-star service and facilities, we are delighted to be able to put another premier event on the calendar: the F1 Miami Grand Prix,” said IGY CEO Tom Mukamal. “IGY’s elite F1 Miami Grand Prix offering officially launches our new Events | IGY Marinas service, providing unparalleled VIP settings for a wide range of activations from intimate gatherings and yacht hops to corporate meetings and brand launches, to events on a grand scale.”
IGY’s F1 Miami Grand Prix VIP event packages initially were offered to members of the IGY Trident Collective in an exclusive pre-sale to supplement the complimentary F1 tickets and other perks that come with their privileged status. Now available to the global yachting community, IGY’s F1 VIP packages combine the following premium amenities:
• Dockage at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami with its unmatched backdrop of the Miami skyline, accommodating yachts up to 550 feet with no beam or overhead restrictions. Amenities include concierge services, crew facilities, dockside power, 24-hour security, and much more.
• Direct private helicopter charter service from Yacht Haven Grande Miami to Miami International Autodrome during F1 Miami Grand Prix Weekend
• Tickets to the F1 Miami Grand Prix VIP Turn 5 Suites trackside with spectacular views of Turns 4, 5, and 6 of the Miami International Autodrome. The Turn 5 suites feature open-air, shaded seating for up to 20 guests, lounge space, and complimentary food and beverages.
• Private VIP transportation on demand throughout the weekend.
• If desired, private event space for social gatherings, corporate hospitality and other activations in IGY Yacht Haven Grande’s intimate VIP Lounge overlooking the marina and Miami cityscape, accommodating up to 150 guests.
“We look forward to working with interested clients to ensure their F1 experience is customized to meet all their needs and desires,” said IGY Sponsorship & Event Sales Manager Romina Bompani. “This exclusive VIP offering is just the beginning of the wide range of exclusive activations that the Events | IGY Marinas team can create for yacht owners, family offices, shipyards, brokerage firms and other members of the global yachting community.”
About Island Global Yachting LLC -
IGY’s worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 23 marinas in 12 countries. IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types and serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com.
About IGY Trident –
IGY Trident is a next generation by invitation only membership collective specifically designed to simplify the experience of superyacht ownership. IGY Trident members enjoy a wide range of highly exclusive benefits, including guaranteed dockage, fuel, yacht management, insurance, crew training, provisioning, health and wellness, and events and experiences. For more information visit https://igytrident.com/ / Trident@IGYMarinas.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.