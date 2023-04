We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh by Doretta Lonnett Whalen Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh by Doretta Lonnett Whalen is Available on Amazon Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh by Doretta Lonnett Whalen is Available on Barnes & Noble

Doretta Whalen to Share Spiritual Awakening thru Her Book Discovering Saint Anthony at LA Festival of Books 2023

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- With her book, Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh, author Doretta Lonnett Whalen delivers an awe-inspiring message.The book shares some of the author’s recent experiences of awakening spirituality, igniting her desire to learn about St. Anthony De Padua and his marvelous gifts in God’s service.Written in a book, Doretta Lonnett Whalen’s Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh will be a part of the book library during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22-23 at the University of Southern California, anticipated to be attended by thousands of educators, authors, publishers, librarians, special guests, and exhibitors.Doretta Lonnett Whalen is a retired adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh teaching Jazz Voice and inheriting the “popular" History of Jazz, who also serves the church as a cantor and volunteer.As a retired lecturer, she has written a book with something for everyone: Academic Research on the Medieval saint and the Franciscan Order he joined, and the challenge of deepening faith through an attitude of openness in prayer as revealed in engaging stories collected from.Written from Whalen's account, Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles showcases the life of St. Anthony De Padua, Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh is now available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Don’t miss it at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22-23, 2022.