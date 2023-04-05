Masivo to Process Gold and Silver Mineral in Mexico

Masivo Silver Corp (TSX:MASS)

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Masivo Silver Corp. (“Masivo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MASS)(OTC:GNYPF) is pleased to announce it has begun servicing and upgrading it’s equipment at the company’s 300 ton per day facility ( http://masivosilver.com/processing-plant ) in the State of Nayarit, Mexico. Masivo intends to bulk-sample Au and Ag mineral coming from La Nueva Victoria mining claim in the State of Nayarit where the company previously sampled up to 9.73-gpt of gold and 155-gpt of silver. The Company is also negotiating with public and private mining groups in the vicinity with significant potential for processing mineral over the long term via a Tolling/Revenue/Profit sharing business model agreement. Profits received by Masivo will be used to supplement the Company’s exploration and drilling programs in Nevada and Mexico. Masivo will continue to look for more processing opportunities in the area now that the precious metals market is up.

Masivo’s team of geologists, metallurgists and plant operators are very excited to re-start processing operations at 300 ton per day plant, the Company halted processing and sampling during Covid to focus on exploration strategies in the State of Nevada and analyze several properties in Mexico for probable acquisition.

Brian Brewer, the Qualified Person for Masivo, stated, "We are excited to restart the mill and commence processing ore from mining companies in the region and generate revenue from toll milling of third-party ore."

David Coburn, Masivo Silver Corp. CEO, stated "While the main focus of Masivo continues to be our exploration project in Nevada, we are very excited to move forward with milling operations here in Mexico, there seems to be a high demand for processing gold and silver minerals from Nayarit and surrounding states within Mexico."

Qualified Person

Brian Brewer, CPG, is Masivo Silver's qualified person for the company's projects in Mexico and Nevada and has approved this news release.

About Masivo Silver Corp.

Masivo is a Canadian junior silver and gold mining exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. Masivo is currently focused on advancing its exploration projects in the State of Nevada, US, and in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The Nevada projects are located in the highly prolific mining district of Elko County, including the historic Boston Mine. In Mexico, Masivo’s mining focus includes silver and gold exploration, development, and ore processing within an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares (35,000+ acres) strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company’s mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Masivo’s current operations and vision, is available on the Company’s website at www.masivosilver.com or email dcoburn@masivosilver.com.

Masivo's Mineral Processing Facility