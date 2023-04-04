Lane closures on the Iowa 140 bridge near Kingsley begin on Monday, April 10 

Posted on: April 04, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – April 4, 2023 – Motorists who travel on Iowa 140 need to be aware of an upcoming project that may slow down traffic. Work on the bridge deck on the Iowa 140 bridge over the West Fork of the Little Sioux River, 1.5 miles north of Kingsley in Plymouth County, will require reducing traffic to one lane with the use of traffic signals beginning on Monday, April 10 until Friday, June 9, weather permitting. A ten-foot-six-inch lane-width restriction will be in place during this project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Dakin Schultz, District 3 Office, at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us