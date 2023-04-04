Play Hydrated Launches Provocative Sugar Addiction Awareness Campaign.

More than 1 in 3 Americans are sleeping walking into devastating health issues due to their excessive sugar intake[1], that's despite many believing they are healthier than ever before. That’s why Play Hydrate are today launching a new campaign to raise awareness of this issue. A campaign that features real diabetics sharing their very real struggles with sugar addiction.
Despite many Americans believing keeping healthy is more important than ever, after COVID-19, sugar-related diseases such as diabetes continue to be on the rise[2]. A disease that can eventually lead to heart disease, strokes and even blindness. All of this is having a devastating effect on America’s healthcare system. In fact $1 out of every $4 in US health care costs is spent on caring for people with diabetes, costing the American economy billions of dollars a year[3]. However, what is most shocking is that this crisis is being made far worse by supposedly ‘healthy’ sports drinks that many of us drink everyday.
America is a nation hooked on sports drinks, with over 30% of young adults consuming them on a weekly basis[4]. Worst of all many of the most popular sports drinks, such as Gatorade & Powerade, contain more sugar than popular chocolate bars such as Snickers[5]. In fact, even those that claim to be ‘sugar-free’ often still contain sugar, highly addictive sweeteners or potentially dangerous chemicals such as acesulfame potassium. America’s addiction to sports drinks has also been made worse by rising inflation, forcing many to choose cheap sugary drinks over healthy alternatives[6]. It is this growing problem, and the founder of Play Hydrates own health struggles due to Sugar, that inspired them to create a new and thought provoking awareness campaign. A campaign that reveals the real dangers of sports drinks and the sugars they contain.
Gerado Flores Castro, the founder of Play Hydrate has played sports to the highest level, competing in multiple triathlons and marathons & playing tennis at national level. However growing up his love of sports led to a devastating addiction to sports drinks. “As a kid I was forced to drink and eventually became hooked on sports drinks” Gerardo recalls “these sugary sports drinks ended up devastating my body…i needed multiple surgeries and am still to this day pre-diabetic”. It was this experience that inspired Gerardo to create a new kind of sports drink, Play Hydrated. One with no sweeteners, artificial sugars or chemicals inside. In fact, Play Hydrate is one of only a few sports drink with Stevia. Which has zero calories, helps to lower blood pressure & reduces the glucagon response in the blood. It also contains antioxidants that help to reduce ageing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Gerardo Flores Castro
Play Hydrated
+52 55 2109 5519
email us here