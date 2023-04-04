Play Hydrated Launches Provocative Sugar Addiction Awareness Campaign.

Diabetic person who played sports Play Hydrated Diabetic person who played sports

Over 70% of Americans consume too much sugar. At Play Hydrated we are on a mission to change this. We have create a new kind of sports drink with no sugar.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Play Hydrated launches new sugar addiction awareness campaignMore than 1 in 3 Americans are sleeping walking into devastating health issues due to their excessive sugar intake[1], that's despite many believing they are healthier than ever before. That’s why Play Hydrate are today launching a new campaign to raise awareness of this issue. A campaign that features real diabetics sharing their very real struggles with sugar addiction.Despite many Americans believing keeping healthy is more important than ever, after COVID-19, sugar-related diseases such as diabetes continue to be on the rise[2]. A disease that can eventually lead to heart disease, strokes and even blindness. All of this is having a devastating effect on America’s healthcare system. In fact $1 out of every $4 in US health care costs is spent on caring for people with diabetes, costing the American economy billions of dollars a year[3]. However, what is most shocking is that this crisis is being made far worse by supposedly ‘healthy’ sports drinks that many of us drink everyday.America is a nation hooked on sports drinks, with over 30% of young adults consuming them on a weekly basis[4]. Worst of all many of the most popular sports drinks, such as Gatorade & Powerade, contain more sugar than popular chocolate bars such as Snickers[5]. In fact, even those that claim to be ‘sugar-free’ often still contain sugar, highly addictive sweeteners or potentially dangerous chemicals such as acesulfame potassium. America’s addiction to sports drinks has also been made worse by rising inflation, forcing many to choose cheap sugary drinks over healthy alternatives[6]. It is this growing problem, and the founder of Play Hydrates own health struggles due to Sugar, that inspired them to create a new and thought provoking awareness campaign. A campaign that reveals the real dangers of sports drinks and the sugars they contain.Gerado Flores Castro, the founder of Play Hydrate has played sports to the highest level, competing in multiple triathlons and marathons & playing tennis at national level. However growing up his love of sports led to a devastating addiction to sports drinks. “As a kid I was forced to drink and eventually became hooked on sports drinks” Gerardo recalls “these sugary sports drinks ended up devastating my body…i needed multiple surgeries and am still to this day pre-diabetic”. It was this experience that inspired Gerardo to create a new kind of sports drink, Play Hydrated. One with no sweeteners, artificial sugars or chemicals inside. In fact, Play Hydrate is one of only a few sports drink with Stevia. Which has zero calories, helps to lower blood pressure & reduces the glucagon response in the blood. It also contains antioxidants that help to reduce ageing.[1] More than 1 in 3 Americans have pre diabetes (source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. National Diabetes Statistics Report website. Atlanta, GA: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US Dept of Health and Human Services; 2022)[2]Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..[3] American Diabetes Association. Economic costs of diabetes in the US in 2017. Diabetes Care. 2018;41(5):917–928.[4] 31% of Americans aged 20-34 consumer sports drinks at least weekly (source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5575757/ [5] Source: https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/a53226/four-sports-drinks-with-the-most-sugar/ [6] https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/30/inflation-healthy-food-eating-america

