Unbox & Discover: Unleashing the Wow Factor with Samsung’s 2023 Lineup

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada unveiled its 2023 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Samsung OLED, sound devices and monitors as part of its global Unbox & Discover event. The brand showcased its latest innovations in smart connectivity, sustainability initiatives, premium viewing, and gaming experiences. This year’s lineup focuses on enhancing the user experience by making complex technologies more intuitive and seamlessly integrated into people’s lives, while delivering an impeccable picture and sound quality which consumers expect from Samsung screens.



"At Samsung, we understand that technology should empower and enhance people's lives, not complicate them,” said Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) Division at Samsung Electronics. “By choosing Samsung, consumers can expect to experience an unparalleled level of wow factors, all while participating in eco-conscious practices for a sustainable future.”

Under the tagline “More Wow than Ever,” Samsung’s 2023 lineup is set to impress consumers. Samsung Canada is providing a recap of all the key announcements for those who have missed the livestream or simply want to revisit the announcements.

1 – Solutions for Your Tailormade Life: Five Foundations of SmartThings

In his opening remarks, JH Han underscored the company’s commitment to calm tech and innovation, providing consumers with the latest technologies that make life better. In particular, he introduced five core foundations of SmartThings, which aims to provide increased convenience when setting up a smart home.

Instant Connection: SmartThings enables users to easily connect their devices in just one step, allowing them to enjoy the synergy when only Samsung devices are used.

SmartThings enables users to easily connect their devices in just one step, allowing them to enjoy the synergy when only Samsung devices are used. Automated Connection: SmartThings automatically connects Samsung devices 1 , like TVs or smartphones with other Samsung devices such as washers, dryers and refrigerators, eliminating the need for manual setup.

SmartThings automatically connects Samsung devices , like TVs or smartphones with other Samsung devices such as washers, dryers and refrigerators, eliminating the need for manual setup. Hub Everywhere: The IoT hub is built into various Samsung products, including Samsung Smart TVs, making IoT setup a breeze.

The IoT hub is built into various Samsung products, including Samsung Smart TVs, making IoT setup a breeze. Expansive Compatibility: SmartThings goes beyond just the Samsung ecosystem, enabling compatible devices from any brand to work seamlessly together thanks to the Home Connectivity Alliance and the international IoT communication standard, MATTER 2 .

SmartThings goes beyond just the Samsung ecosystem, enabling compatible devices from any brand to work seamlessly together thanks to the Home Connectivity Alliance and the international IoT communication standard, MATTER . Security: With CC EAL 6+ certification, the new Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip encrypts all information from connected devices, ensuring a high level of security and offering peace of mind for users.



Understanding consumers have diverse technology ecosystems in their homes, Samsung helped form the Home Connectivity Alliance so all users’ favourite devices can work together, regardless of brand. And in the name of true connectivity, Samsung is also paving the way for smarter homes with support for MATTER, an international IoT communication standard that involves more than 220 global companies.

Thanks to this collaborative mindset and these five foundations, users can build a network of connected devices that makes their home smarter and their lives easier.

2 – Putting People and Planet at the Centre: Sustainability and Relumino

Samsung is committed to delivering innovative calm tech and eco-conscious practices that make life easier and better for its users. At every stage of the product lifecycle, from product sourcing to production, distribution, use and recycling, Samsung is striving to put sustainability first, utilizing various technologies to create products that will contribute to building a better planet for future generations.

Samsung aims to lead the way with three innovative approaches to sustainability: Turning CO2 into recycled materials , using fewer materials , and upcycling products and packaging . Samsung’s 2023 TVs, monitors, and remote controls use recycled resin made of at least 50% recycled materials. 3 In addition, Samsung has made significant efforts to ensure it is offering sustainable packaging, from the box to all the wrapping inside.

, , and . Samsung’s 2023 TVs, monitors, and remote controls use recycled resin made of at least 50% recycled materials. In addition, Samsung has made significant efforts to ensure it is offering sustainable packaging, from the box to all the wrapping inside. Samsung has also developed AI Energy Mode 4 that helps users monitor energy consumption and usage patterns, putting the users in control. AI Energy Mode feature even analyzes the content playing on the screen to reduce power consumption without distracting from the content.

that helps users monitor energy consumption and usage patterns, putting the users in control. AI Energy Mode feature even analyzes the content playing on the screen to reduce power consumption without distracting from the content. Samsung’s third generation SolarCell Remote is more compact. As it uses Samsung’s proprietary technology, is also free of licensing requirements, allowing any manufacturer to join Samsung on the journey in making the world a more eco-conscious place.



Samsung also underscored its commitment to creating a better, more inclusive viewing experience for all with its latest Relumino Mode. Relumino Mode is designed to help people with visual impairments watch content more easily and has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree.5

By choosing Samsung, users can enjoy cutting-edge technology and join Samsung as it works towards sustainable and inclusive practices that align with core values of ESG.

3 – More Choice with Premium Screens: Neo QLED 8K and Samsung OLED





At Unbox & Discover 2023, Samsung unveiled products and features designed to deliver innovative 8K experiences. The QN900C sits at the top of Samsung’s premium Neo QLED 8K lineup and is a standout model in the premium TV category. With groundbreaking technologies like Auto HDR Remastering and 8K AI upscaling6, the QN900C is impressing industry experts and reviewers alike.

From true-to-life picture quality to immersive audio, Samsung has once again set the bar high with its Neo QLED 8K. The company will also be adding a 98-inch model to its Neo QLED 8K lineup, providing immaculate colour reproduction and lifelike level of detail on a scale that offers a cinematic-like experience. It will offer upgraded sound with Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony 3.0 to further envelope viewers in every single scene.

Additionally, Samsung spoke on its efforts in expanding the 8K ecosystem by working closely with various partners, including the 8K Association. Together, Samsung is introducing more ways to enjoy native 8K content.





Samsung also highlighted its 2023 Samsung OLED lineup, which offers immaculate colour accuracy through Neural Quantum Processor 4K’s perceptional colour mapping – making Samsung OLED the “World’s First Pantone-Validated HDR OLED.”7

In fact, Samsung OLED boasts true blacks and stunningly natural pictures with ideals contrast and colour expression. The S95C features Samsung’s signature Infinity One design, and the LaserSlim design of the S90C model adds a touch of sophisticated metal finish.

4 – Putting Gaming at the Forefront with Gaming TVs and Monitors

Premium screens, from Neo QLED 8K to OLED and beyond, not only bring video and photo content to life in ultra-high resolution but can also bring screen experiences like gaming to a whole new level. Gaming on a 98-inch Neo QLED 8K provides a superb level of immersive gameplay, from the large screen to high-performance graphic cards that support 8K resolution at a super fast pace.

For 2023, Samsung unveiled the Odyssey Neo G9, the world’s first dual UHD resolution monitor, and the Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch curved screen with a powerful sound system and multitasking capabilities. The new 2023 Odyssey models will be available in 2H in 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9, providing superb picture quality and user experience.

Incorporating valuable feedback from thousands of gamers, Samsung also upgraded its all-in-one gaming platform, the Gaming Hub8. The platform now includes partnerships with Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Utomik and Xbox, allowing gamers to play their favourite titles at high performance speeds directly from the cloud without a console or a PC.9

In addition to its advanced features for viewing experiences, the 2023 lineup also offers gamer-centric features such as Game Bar, which places gamer controls front and centre, together with Mini Map Zoom and Virtual Aim Point, which can make all the difference between winning and losing in competitive gameplay.10

The Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K TV is now available in Canada in two models, QN800C and QN900C, which are both offered in 65”, 75” and 85” sizes. The new 2023 OLED 4K Smart TV S95C is also now available in 77”, 55” and 65” sizes. To learn more about this year’s Samsung TV and monitor lineup, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/ and watch the Unbox and Discover event here.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Emma Keane

North Strategic (for Samsung Canada)

emma.keane@northstrategic.com

647-544-8943

1 Available with SmartThings App on Android or iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection is required.

2 SmartThings will support Matter and HCA in 2023. This will enable SmartThings users to add thousands of compatible devices seamlessly into their SmartThings Home Environment.

3 Resin contains a minimum of 50% recycled content. (Environmental Claim Validation Procedure, UL 2809 5th Edition)

4 Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required.

5 Relumino Mode is applied for TV models QN80C, QN90C, QN800C, QN900C and works on sources provided through DTV and HDMI only. Samsung Relumino was a 2023 CES Innovation award honoree.

6 4K/8K AI Upscaling enhances content to near-4K/8K picture quality, as the case may be. Based on laboratory testing. Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. 4K/8K AI Upscaling may not apply to PC connection, and certain conditions of Game Mode.

7 Pantone is a global authority in colour, providing a standardized system relied on by over 10 million designers and producers worldwide. Pantone Validated Approval Certificate for the product meeting the requirements of PANTONE® Validated as tested issued to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. by Pantone on December 29, 2021.

8 Gaming Hub is available in select countries and supported features, apps and games may vary by country

Accessing Gaming Hub is free of charge but additional gaming service(s) subscription may be required to access content offered by game-stream providers on the Gaming Hub platform.

A separate, compatible controller may be required depending on the specific game in Gaming Hub.

9 Samsung Gaming Hub availability may vary by region.

10 Game Bar supports PC & console gaming only.

