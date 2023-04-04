BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE - UNVR), Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH), Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq - SGEN), U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE – USX)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE - UNVR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Univar will be acquired by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (NYSE – APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion. The agreement provides that Univar Solutions shareholders will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Univar Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Apollo Funds are paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/univar-solutions-inc-nyse-unvr/.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE – USX)

Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Express will be acquired by Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE - KNX) (“Knight-Swift”). U.S. Xpress stockholders will receive $6.15 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $808 million.

The investigation concerns whether the U.S. Xpress Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Knight-Swift is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-nyse-usx/ .

Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH)

Under the terms of the deal, Oak Street Health will be acquired by CVS Health® (“CVS”) (NYSE - CVS). Oak Street Health stockholders will receive $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Oak Street Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/oak-street-health-nyse-osh/.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq - SGEN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE - PFE). Pfizer will pay $229.00 in cash for each share of Seagen common stock in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $43 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Seagen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pfizer is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/seagen-inc-nasdaq-sgen/.

