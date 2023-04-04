Interstate 90 Closing from Wyoming State Line to Wall (Monday, April 3, 2023)

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 3, 2023

Contact: Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from the Wyoming state line east to Wall (Exit 110) beginning at 8 p.m. (MDT) on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds will cause snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions throughout the western and central portions of the state. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible. As the storm continues to move across the state, Interstate closures are expected to be extended to other geographical locations, with multi-day closures anticipated.

Due to the expected length of this winter weather event, all motorists are advised to plan accordingly due to limited accommodations and truck parking in the communities between Wall and Chamberlain.

Interstate 90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

Secondary Highways:

No Travel Advisories are also expected to be placed on secondary highways throughout western and central South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures.

Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, will make travel very dangerous. For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-