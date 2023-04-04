The Philadelphia Inquirer Names The Victory Bank A Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2023 Award

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT

Established in 2008, The Victory Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, dedicated to the strategy of becoming “The Employer of Choice” in the banking industry. In addition to providing community banking services, the Bank is a specialized business lender that offers high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about The Victory Bank is available at VictoryBank.com. Member FDIC.

