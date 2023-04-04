HERR’S DEBUTS NEW, LIMITED EDITION CHIP LINE, SANDWI-CHIPS, DESIGNED SPECIFICALLY FOR SANDWICHES

The Sandwi-chips Line Features Four Flavors Including a Wawa-Exclusive Spicy Pickle

/EIN News/ -- Nottingham, PA, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania-based Herr’s Inc. taps into an age-old tradition, adding chips to sandwiches, just in time for warm weather with a limited edition, condiment flavored chip line called Sandwi-chips. The newest product innovation from Herr’s will feature three new flavors including Ketchup, Mustard, and Sweet Onion, in single serve bags, providing the perfect chip-to-sandwich ratio. Herr’s is also releasing an exclusive Spicy Pickle flavor, only available at Wawa.

Sandwi-chips boast extra bold flavor with the classic Herr’s crunch to stand up against other sandwich toppings, making traditional condiments seem like a fad of the past. Sandwi-chips will only be available for a limited time beginning in April, making them a staple item to accompany activities such as picnics, barbecues, pool parties, and trips down the shore.

“We wanted to create a chip that is perfect for the occasion that most of us do already, putting chips on our sandwiches,” said Ed Herr, Herr’s chairman and CEO. “It’s a tradition we’ve seen throughout generations, especially once the weather warms up, and we’re excited to be the first company to make an extra bold chip that will deliver flavor and crunch to enhance sandwiches.”

Shoppers can find Herr’s Ketchup, Mustard and Sweet Onion Sandwi-chips at retailers where Herr's is available today, with the Spicy Pickle flavor only available at Wawa stores.

“When Herr’s came to us with the idea of creating Sandwi-chips, we knew Spicy Pickle would be the perfect flavor for customers to add to their hoagies,” said Tammy Altman, Product Manager at Wawa. “We’re excited to be a part of this exclusive partnership, especially with Wawa Day coming up on April 14th.”

ABOUT HERR’S

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. To learn more, please visit www.herrs.com.

