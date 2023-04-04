Risk Strategies Acquires May, Bonee & Clark Insurance

Adds strength in Employee Benefits, Financial Services to New England Region

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired May, Bonee & Clark Insurance, a Connecticut-based firm providing insurance placement, financial services and risk management advice. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Formed through the merger of May, Bonee & Co. and the Clark Agency, MB&C has provided tailored insurance placement to businesses and individuals, as well employee benefits programs, corporate retirement planning and asset management, financial and wealth planning services, in the Greater Hartford area for over 35 years. Today, the firm is based in Glastonbury, CT, and led by its principals, Tom and Daniel Clark and Ryan Friedman.

“Our focus when evaluating a potential partner to expand our capabilities is primarily on the firm’s culture and commitment to expert knowledge in service to its clients,” said Edward Flanagan, New England Regional Leader, Risk Strategies. “The team at May, Bonee & Clark clearly hit that mark - great people doing smart work for an incredibly loyal customer base. I’m excited to have them joining the Risk Strategies family.”

MB&C crafts effective placement of insurance coverages ranging from life, home and auto for private clients, to builders' risk, commercial general liability, workers compensation and more for businesses. The firm also offers extensive capabilities in the creation of employee benefits programs for businesses, from design and installation to daily servicing, across fully insured, self-insured and partially self-funded alternatives.

“Insurance, financial planning and risk management have become increasingly complex,” said Tom Clark, Partner, May, Bonee & Clark. “Becoming part of a national scale, true specialty firm like Risk Strategies makes perfect sense given the many benefits that will accrue to our clients.”

Throughout its history, MB&C has taken a thoughtful approach to building out its staff, providing the ongoing education needed for them to develop and maintain wide and deep knowledge of the insurance and financial services industry’s complexities. This commitment to expertise has allowed the firm to consistently provide clients with superior information, solutions and service.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Certain representatives of MB&C are also Registered Representatives offering securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. RiskStrategies.com.

