Associa Chicagoland Promotes Michele Trina To Branch President

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland (AC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana region, including all surrounding cities, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®, to branch president. In this role, she will oversee and measure the performance of employee experience, client experience, and the company’s financial profitability. She will be responsible for developing and implementing organizational strategies, policies, and practices designed to maximize employee satisfaction, retention, and engagement, contributing to an improved client experience. Trina’s passion for education drives her to be a results-driven leader.

Trina joined AC in 2020 as vice president of operations. She has 25 years’ experience in the property management industry and a strong background operating suburban properties and working directly with community associations. Her areas of expertise include business strategy, operational improvement, financial and budget planning, and conflict management. She previously spent over 10 years as director of suburban management operations with two large property management firms in the Chicagoland region. Trina began her career as an office and property manager for a real estate company and later served as a regional director with various companies.

“Since joining Associa, Michele has demonstrated she is a hardworking industry expert who is well-qualified and passionate about helping the clients she serves as well as focusing on employee growth and development,” said Stephanie Skelley, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa regional vice president. “We look forward to benefitting from her wisdom and guidance for years to come.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Tom Womack Associa