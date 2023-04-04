Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Kornit Digital Ltd., (KRNT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kornit Digital Ltd. ("Kornit" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KRNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Kornit securities between February 17, 2021 and July 5, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/krnt.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kornit and its senior executives knew or, at a minimum, recklessly disregarded, that the Company’s digital printing business was beset by significant quality control problems and deficient customer service; (2) as a result, Kornit was more vulnerable to pressure from competitors than it had represented and lacked the competitive advantages it touted to investors; (3) as a result, problems and deficiencies caused Kornit to lose market share to competitors, which led to a decline in the Company’s revenues, as Kornit’s dissatisfied customers sought out alternative options for their digital printing needs; and (4) to the extent that the Company purported to warn of risks regarding quality and customer service issues as well as increased competition, Kornit failed to disclose that such risks had already materialized. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Kornit, you have until April 17, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

