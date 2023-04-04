International Jousting Tournament Brings American and Polish Knights to Leeds

Knights compete in Jousting Tournament. Image credit Royal Armouries
WEST YORKSHIRE, UK, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds is welcoming highly-skilled jousters representing America and Poland to its famous international Jousting Tournament this Easter bank holiday weekend.
This sporting event like no other will see knights in full armour compete to show off their horse-riding abilities and courage. Lances will be raised as the jousters speed down the tiltyard to the cheers of the crowd, just as they would have done in medieval times.
The Polish team of Jarostaw Struczynski and Przemystaw Jabtonski, will compete against Stacy Van Dolah-Evans and Kyle Van Dolah-Evans representing the USA and Andrew Deane and Simon John from the UK.
Spectators can choose their favourite team to support at each showing taking place at 11am and 2pm every day from 7 – 10 April. The final day of the tournament will see the best individual jouster awarded the Sword of Honour and the victorious team crowned the overall winners. The Royal Armouries expect large numbers of expats and supporters from Poland and the USA to join the people of Leeds at this family event.
In response to the cost-of-living crisis, the Royal Armouries have lowered the ticket prices, so that it is possible for a family of four to enjoy International Jousting Tournament for only £20. Tickets are priced from £5 - £10 per person and include entry to the museum and a packed programme of medieval-themed combat displays, dramatic performances, crafts and have-a-go activities to enjoy.
The museum, home to the national collection of arms and armour, is free to visit and has six galleries with over 4,500 objects on display showing how history, art and culture have been shaped by arms and armour.
This jousting tournament links to the new exhibition display celebrating the history of modern jousting. This year marks 30 years since the Royal Armouries brought jousting to Leeds and turned it from a passion project of medieval enthusiasts to the international sporting spectacular it is today. The new exhibition display Full Tilt: Modern Competitive Jousting - opens on 6 April and features photographs, objects and new audio-visual materials in our Tournament gallery.
Red seat tickets - £5 per person
Silver seat tickets - £10 per person
Under 3s free – no ticket required
About Royal Armouries
- Entry to the museum is free and tickets can be pre-booked online, some events may have a small charge.
- Royal Armouries has sites in Leeds, HM Tower of London and Fort Nelson in Hampshire.
- The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds houses a major part of the national collection of arms and armour, and displays over 4,500 objects throughout its five themed galleries.
